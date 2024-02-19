Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    NIA's most-wanted man who smuggled weapons from China killed in Myanmar: Reports

    Reports indicate that a high-profile weapon smuggler, listed among the most wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and recognized for trafficking weapons from China, has been neutralized in Myanmar.

    NIA most-wanted man who smuggled weapons from China killed in Myanmar: Reports snt
    In a major breakthrough for national security, reports have surfaced regarding the elimination of a high-profile weapon smuggler in Myanmar, who was not only on the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) most-wanted list but also a key figure in the illicit arms trade for the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM). This individual reportedly held a pivotal position in the underground arms market, primarily procuring weapons from China.

    The person in question gained infamy for serving as a prominent arms smuggler for NSCN (IM), an insurgent outfit active in the northeastern parts of India. His actions posed a grave menace to national security, leading law enforcement agencies to offer a substantial bounty of Rs 2 lakhs for his capture. He was previously apprehended in the UP-Bihar region for his involvement in weapon trafficking.

    Recent reports indicate that tensions escalated just last month when NSCN (IM) openly opposed decisions made by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah regarding border fencing. The demise of the individual, however, has left numerous questions unanswered, as the circumstances surrounding his death remain shrouded in mystery.

    While NSCN (IM) has reportedly implied the involvement of the Assam Rifles in his killing through their statements, conflicting reports have emerged suggesting that he met his end within a military camp in Aung Zay Ya. Some reports even suggest that he was eliminated by the PDF, the People’s Defense Force, in Myanmar. These conflicting narratives add layers of intrigue to an already complex situation, shedding light on the intricate web of conflicts and interests in the region.

    The conflicting narratives surrounding the weapon smuggler's death highlight the intricate web of conflicts and interests in the region. As insurgency and cross-border criminal activities persist, the region faces persistent challenges to stability and security. The elimination of this notorious figure marks a significant victory for the NIA, showcasing the relentless efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat organized crime and insurgency.

