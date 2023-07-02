NIA filed chargesheet against the terrorists, who planned to blast Robot bombs in the country

NIA files chargesheet against nine Karnataka residents, including the primary accused in Mangalore cooker bomb blast, for plotting robot bomb assaults. They were instructed to study Robotics by ISIS and had a solid technical background.

A shocking discovery is that the infamous terrorist organisation ISIS, which is researching various terror strategies in India, had planned to carry out robot bomb assaults across the country. This information is included in the supplemental charge sheet of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed against 9 Karnataka residents, including the one who allegedly detonated the Mangalore cooker bomb, for his participation in a plot planned by ISIS.



5 of these 9 terrorists had a solid technical background and were directed to join the Robotics course to carry on the bomb blasts. This is written in the chargesheet filed. It is also mentioned that ISIS assisted the accused through cryptocurrency to disrupt peace and conduct bombings in India.



Mohammed Shareek (25), Maaj Muneer Ahmed (23), Saiyed Yaseen (22), Reeshan Tajuddeen Shaikh (22), Hujer Farhan Beg (22), Majeen Abdul Rehman (22), Nadeem Ahmed K.A. (22), Jabeevulla (32) and Nadeem Faizal N (27) are the accused who are mentioned in the charge sheet. Among these accused, Mohammed Shariq is the primary accused in the Mangalore Cooker Bomb blast. Shariq, Yaseen, Muneer and Maaj are charged with a trial bomb blast on the banks of the Tunga River in Shimoga.

What’s there in the chargesheet?



The NIA has explained that these are charged under the Unlawful Activities (Control) Act, IPC, Vandalism and Prevention of Loss of Property Act. Also, they all hail from Karnataka.

In March, charges were filed against Maz Ahmed and Syed Yasin. They face charges for more offences. Majin Abdul Rehman, Reeshan Tajuddin Shaikh, and Nadeem Ahmed studied mechanical and electrical engineering. These 5 had clear instructions to study the Robotics course and learn the essential skills required to carry out the bomb blasts. Furthermore, they planned to spread the Agenda of ISIS through Bomb blasts, added NIA.



What’s this case?



The accused detonated a device on the banks of the Tunga River close to Shimoga in September of last year. Shariq afterwards got caught by police for cooker bombing in Mangalore in November. In the meanwhile, Shimoga saw a stabbing. The local police first handled the investigation of these crimes. After learning that terrorists were involved in these crimes, the NIA took over the investigation on November 15, 2023. It conducted an investigation and added new charges to the court.