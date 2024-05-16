Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    NIA arrests embassy blast plot suspect in Mysuru

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended Nooruddin, the prime suspect in a plot to detonate consulates in India, including the Israeli Consulate in Bangalore. Nooruddin, declared a fugitive, was tracked down in Mysuru. The plot involved financing through counterfeit currency and dates back to 2014. His arrest is a crucial step in the investigation.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 16, 2024, 12:05 PM IST

    National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended Nooruddin Alias Rafi, the prime suspect in a case involving the alleged plot to detonate consulates across several cities in India, including the Israeli Consulate in Bangalore. Nooruddin, who had been on the run after being granted bail and subsequently disappearing, was declared a proclaimed offender by a Chennai court. However, acting on a tip-off suggesting his presence in Rajiv Nagar, Mysuru, the NIA managed to track him down and effect his arrest.

    The plot, dating back to 2014, allegedly involved Nooruddin, along with Amir Jubay Siddique from Pakistan and Muhammad from Sri Lanka, conspiring to bomb the US Consulate in Chennai and the Israeli Consulate in Bangalore. Nooruddin purportedly financed the operation by circulating counterfeit currency.

    Following his initial arrest in connection with the case, Nooruddin had been granted conditional bail in 2023. However, he failed to appear for subsequent hearings, prompting authorities to announce a reward of 5 lakhs for information leading to his whereabouts. Finally, on May 7, he was officially declared a fugitive by a special NIA court.

    The arrest marks a significant development in the investigation into the alleged conspiracy to target diplomatic missions in India. 

