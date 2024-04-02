Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    NHAI implements ‘one vehicle, one FASTag rule: Prohibits sharing FASTag with multiple vehicles

    NHAI has enforced the 'one vehicle, one FASTag' rule nationwide from April 1, barring the use of a single FASTag for multiple vehicles. The Election Commission postponed NHAI's proposed toll rate hike until after the Lok Sabha elections, providing relief to motorists. NHAI advises FASTag users to update KYC details to comply with the regulation.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 2, 2024, 1:09 PM IST

    The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has enforced the 'one vehicle, one FASTag' rule across the country, effective immediately. This regulation prohibits the use of a single FASTag for multiple vehicles or the linking of multiple FASTags to a single vehicle. Initially slated to commence on March 1, the deadline was extended by a month due to issues encountered by FASTag users associated with Paytm Payment Bank. Consequently, the rule has now come into effect from April 1.

    Expressing the urgency of the measure, a senior official stated, "Many FASTags are no longer operational. As of today (April 1), individuals possessing multiple FASTags for one vehicle will find that they are unable to utilize all of them."

    Until now, it was common practice for individuals to link multiple FASTags to a single vehicle or use a single FASTag across multiple vehicles. In a bid to streamline toll payments and ensure seamless vehicle movement at toll plazas, the central government mandated the 'one vehicle, one FASTag' rule. To comply with this regulation, NHAI advised FASTag customers with incomplete Know Your Customer (KYC) details to visit the respective banks from which they obtained their FASTags and update their KYC information.

    The Election Commission has intervened regarding the proposed toll rate hike on highways by NHAI. Instead of implementing the increase from April 1 as planned, the Election Commission recommended postponing the hike until after the conclusion of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

    This decision provides relief to motorists, sparing them from the impact of increased toll rates for the time being. The election process is scheduled to conclude on June 4, ensuring that the revised toll rates will not come into effect until June 5 at the earliest. NHAI had proposed a 2.100 per cent increase in toll rates, in line with the annual practice, but sought permission from the Election Commission due to the ongoing elections. The Commission has responded by recommending the delay of the toll rate revision.

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2024, 1:09 PM IST
