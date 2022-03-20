Newly elected Uttarakhand MLAs to take oath at 11 am on Monday

Following the BJP's victory in the recently ended Uttarakhand Assembly election, the newly elected MLAs will take their oath of office on Monday at 11 am in the Vidhan Sabha in Dehradun.

"All freshly elected members of the Legislative Assembly will take their oath tomorrow at 11 a.m. in Vidhan Sabha. The Legislative Party meeting will be conducted in the evening." Following that, the name of the Chief Minister would be disclosed," Kaushik remarked.

The next chief minister of state would be selected later in the evening at the BJP legislative party conference, according to BJP Uttarakhand leader Madan Kaushik.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Kaushik, and former Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' visited Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier today at his house in the national capital to discuss government formation. JP Nadda, BL Santhosh, and Uttarakhand minister Satpal Maharaj were also present at Shah's house.

Meanwhile, Dhami stated that the procedure for forming a government is ongoing, and that the BJP central leadership would make a decision on the future head of the state assembly party.

The BJP maintained its grip on power in Uttarakhand, gaining 47 of the 70 Assembly seats in the election. With 19 seats, the Congress emerged as the second-largest party. However, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was defeated by Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri in the Khatima assembly constituency by a margin of 6,579 votes. He resigned from his position as chief minister on March 11. He is now the caretaker CM till the next administration is sworn in.

