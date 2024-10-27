New colors, new hope: Yogi government brightens Vantangiya villages for Diwali 2024

The Yogi government's initiative brings vibrant colours and traditional decorations to Vantangiya homes for Diwali 2024. This effort aims to integrate the community into mainstream society and foster self-reliance while spreading festive joy.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 27, 2024, 12:40 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 27, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s ongoing efforts to integrate tribal and forest-dwelling communities into mainstream society are beginning to yield positive results. This Diwali, as part of a new initiative by the Yogi government, the homes and villages of the Vantangiya community are being adorned with vibrant colours and traditional ‘alpanas’ for Vantangiya Deepotsav 2024. 

Chief Minister Adityanath, who celebrates Diwali each year with the Vantangiya community, has extended his ‘Zero Poverty’ mission to include the decoration of homes in Ramgarh and Maheshpur villages in Gonda, aiming to not only foster self-reliance, but also bring a sense of joy and festivity into the lives of these rural families.

The initiative involves painting the homes with bright colours such as red, yellow, green, and blue, and decorating the walls with traditional folk art and ‘alpanas,’ giving the houses a renewed identity and sense of pride. 

Also Read | Deepotsav 2024: Yogi govt to create grand Pushpak Viman, Ram Katha Park set to attract devotees

Villagers Maniram and Anil Kumar from Ramgarh Vantangiya village expressed delight, noting it’s the first time their homes have been so beautifully adorned for the festival. 

District Magistrate Neha Sharma stated that the initiative aims not only to beautify homes but to instill a sense of cleanliness, beauty, and self-respect within the Vantangiya community.  "Diwali is a symbol of happiness and light, and through this initiative, we have tried to bring a new vibrancy to the celebrations for Vantangiya families," she explained.

Following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives, a special event will be held on October 27 as part of Vantangiya Deepotsav, where gifts, clothing, and essential items will be distributed to Vantangiya families.  Additionally, a dedicated cleanliness drive and health camp took place on October 24 and 25, providing health check-ups and promoting hygiene awareness among villagers.  This new initiative has brought a fresh spirit of celebration to the Vantangiya community, marking a meaningful step by the Yogi government towards fostering positive change in rural life.

