    New Chinese village east of Doklam makes Opposition see red

    The satellite imagery exposes China's extensive land grab in Bhutan with a neatly-marked all-weather carriageway alongside the village that could give China's People's Liberation Army access to a strategic ridge in the Doklam plateau.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 20, 2022, 9:59 AM IST

    China has constructed a village east of the Doklam plateau on the Bhutanese side, a region that is strategically important for India. New satellite images emerged on Tuesday showing the fully-inhabited village with cars parked outside every doorstep. The revelation has triggered a political slugfest, with the Opposition lashing out at the government for allowing India's territorial integrity to be compromised.

    To recall, Chinese attempts to extend a road in the area that Bhutan claimed as its territory had triggered a 73-day stand-off at the Doklam tri-junction between Indian and Chinese armies.

    The Indian Army has yet to respond to the satellite imagery that indicates that the Chinese have started construction work on a third village or habitation further south. 

    The government previously said it has been monitoring activities along its border.

    China has been ramping up border infrastructure in sensitive locations like the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, where the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA have been locked in a standoff for over two years.

    Bhutan and China signed a "three-step roadmap" agreement in October 2021 to expedite negotiations to resolve their boundary dispute. Bhutan shares an over 400-km-long border with China. The two countries have held ten rounds of negotiations at the 'Expert Group' level and over 24 rounds of boundary talks to resolve their dispute.

    Why is the Doklam tri-junction important?

    From the point of view of Indian security interests, the Doklam tri-junction is extremely important. The Doklam standoff between India and China in 2017 triggered fears of a war between the neighbours. 

    India had endorsed Bhutan's claim that the area belonged to it and, at the same time, vociferously opposed the construction of the road by the Chinese at the Doklam tri-junction, highlighting security interests.

    Opposition up in arms

    After the latest satellite imagery emerged, the Opposition parties lashed out at the Centre, claiming that India's sovereignty had been compromised.

    The issue is likely to figure in Parliament today, with Opposition parties demanding accountability from the government.

    AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said, "This has happened under the watch of the Prime Minister. Will he take responsibility for this? Or will he continue to be the ostrich which buries its head in the sand? Why is he so scared? Of what is he so fearful?" 

    "Doklam was projected as this great achievement by the BJP. The reality is that we have lost all the advantages to the Chinese. The same is our worry about eastern Ladakh as well. This demands accountability and fixing of responsibility, starting from the PM."

    Demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi breaks his silence over the matter, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala asked whether the salami slicing of 110 Sq KM territory by China did it not directly threaten Siliguri Corridor and the country's interests.

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2022, 9:59 AM IST
