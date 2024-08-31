'Never said farmers did it': Kangana Ranaut stands strong on claims of rapes, murders during protests (WATCH)

Kangana Ranaut, the BJP MP from Mandi and renowned Bollywood actress, has resolutely defended her controversial remarks regarding the farmers' protests in a recent interview. Appearing on "Aap Ki Adalat" with India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, Ranaut reiterated her stance on the violence and criminal activities she alleges took place during the farmers' agitation against the now-repealed farm laws.

In her interview, Ranaut, known for her fearless demeanor both on-screen and in political discourse, maintained that her statements were not intended to blame the farmers themselves.

"I had said that where the farmers' agitation took place, at that venue, there were dead bodies found hanging and rapes and gang rapes took place. I have proof of it, which I can show. Did I say that farmers did it? No, I said miscreants took over the agitation. Everyone knows about this, it's there all over the media and even children know about it. However, when a woman says something that everyone knows about their reaction is, 'Are bol diya? (Oh! she said it?)'. People act like oh she's so shameless. Didn't you see the 1 lakh news items that came over this? What kind of people are there!" the Mandi MP said during the interview.

Controversy erupted earlier this week when Kangana argued that the farmers' protest could have resulted in a Bangladesh-like crisis in India had the Modi government not been decisive and strong. Ranaut has shared a video of this assertion on her official X handle, in which she states, “What happened in Bangladesh could have easily happened here too.”

In the video, the Mandi MP further claimed, “bodies were seen hanging and rapes were taking place,” referring to the criminal incidents that were widely reported during the initial farmers' protest.

Following her comments, the BJP has distanced itself from the actor's remarks. The party clarified that Ranaut is not authorized to speak on policy matters on its behalf and has requested that she refrain from making such statements in the future.

In an official statement, the BJP said, “The statement made by BJP MP Ms Kangana Ranaut in the context of the farmers’ protest does not reflect the party’s stance. The Bharatiya Janata Party expresses its disagreement with her remarks.”

The statement added, “Ms Kangana Ranaut is not authorised to speak on policy matters on behalf of the party and has not been given permission to do so. The BJP has directed Ms Ranaut to refrain from making such statements in the future.”

