NEET PG 2022: Internship completion cut-off date extended till July 31

The NEET-PG 2022 online application form is being updated accordingly and the changes in application form will reflect by February 18, 2022 on official website — natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has extended the deadline of internship completion for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 to July 31, 2022. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of NBEMS on natboard.edu.in.

The official notice read, “In continuation of the NBEMS notice dated 04.02.2022 and pursuant to the directions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Govt. of India vide its letter no. F. No. U11011/06/2021-MEC dated 15.02.2022, the cut-off date for completion of internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-PG 2022 has been extended to 31.07.2022.”

The Supreme Court on February 8, 2022, asked the MBBS students to make a representation to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). Students are seeking an extension of the one-year internship deadline beyond May 31, 2022.

However, the Court, did not come up with a judicial intervention in the matter, saying that it was ultimately a policy decision, but gave permission to the petitioners to make a representation to the authorities. On the other hand, the Supreme Court also asked the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to consider the representation of NEET-PG-22 aspirants within one week after looking at their hardships.

As per the revised schedule, the applicants will also be able to edit the application form between March 29 and April 7, 2022. NEET PG 2022 admit cards will be made available to the candidates from May 16 and the result will be declared on June 20. The exam is conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for admission to postgraduate medical courses.

The exam is conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for admission to postgraduate medical courses.

To access the official notice of extension of internship deadline, students can visit the official website — natboard.edu.in — and find the link that reads ‘Cut-Off date for Internship Completion for NEET-PG 2022 extended’. The notice will open up in a new window in PDF format.