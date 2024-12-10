Andhra Pradesh SHOCKER! Stalker sets 16-year-old girl on fire for rejecting his proposal

A 16-year-old girl tragically died after being set on fire by a stalker in Andhra Pradesh. The accused, suffering burns himself, was caught after trying to escape. This horrific incident has led to widespread condemnation and a police investigation.

Andhra Pradesh SHOCKER! Stalker sets 16-year-old girl on fire for rejecting his proposal victim dies gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 4:10 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 4:10 PM IST

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl in Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyal district died after she was set on fire by a stalker, who attacked her in retaliation for refusing his advances.  The accused, identified as 21-year-old Raghavendra, suffered 70 per cent burns in the fire he started, according to police. According to the police, the victim had rejected the accused's approaches each time he made a proposal to her for over three years. Raghavendra followed her as she traveled to her grandparents' house in Nandyal.

Raghavendra arrived at the victim's grandparents' house on Monday night and knocked on the door of the room where the girl was resting. He allegedly poured gasoline on the victim and lit her on fire after entering and locking the door from the inside as she opened it.

Also Read | Who is Rishi Parti, the business tycoon who bought most expensive penthouse in Gurugram for Rs 190 crore?

The accused reportedly gagged the woman, preventing her from screaming for assistance. "She was staying with her grandparents in Nandikotkuru. Around 4 am, there was some commotion, and he (Raghavendra) came out with severe burns. By then, the girl was completely burnt," a police officer told news agency PTI.

After claiming it was a "accident," Raghavendra attempted to flee but was caught by locals and turned over to the police.

Forensic teams have visited the scene to collect evidence as part of the ongoing investigation into this horrific event. Authorities are examining all aspects of the case to understand what led to such a brutal act. The police are committed to uncovering every detail surrounding this tragedy.

Also Read | UP SHOCKER! Woman dies after doctors leave sponge inside body during hysterectomy; DM orders probe

Anitha V, the home minister of Andhra Pradesh, denounced the occurrence and requested that several police teams be assembled to look into it.  She has also communicated with Nandyal police chief Adhiraj Singh Rana to review the progress of the inquiry so far. The minister is closely monitoring developments in this case.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Industries reportedly seeks Rs 25,000 loan for debt refinancing dmn

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries reportedly seeks Rs 25,000 loan for debt refinancing

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah seeks clarity from Kerala on promise to build 100 homes for Wayanad landslide victims anr

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah seeks clarity from Kerala on promise to build 100 homes for Wayanad disaster victims

'Insult to Saraswati': Sonu Nigam calls out Rajasthan CM, politicians for leaving mid-performance (WATCH) shk

'Insult to Saraswati': Sonu Nigam calls out Rajasthan CM, politicians for leaving mid-performance (WATCH)

Bengaluru techie's suicide note reveals heartbreaking final wishes; #JusticeforAtulSubhash trends on Platform X

Bengaluru techie's suicide note reveals heartbreaking final wishes; #JusticeforAtulSubhash trends on X

#Mentoo trends as Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash commits suicide over ex-wife's harassment, alimony demands; WATCH video anr

#Mentoo trends as Bengaluru techie commits suicide over ex-wife's harassment, alimony demands; WATCH video

Recent Stories

Have you ever wondered why train tracks have stones here is the answer gcw

Have you ever wondered why train tracks have stones? Here’s the answer

Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Industries reportedly seeks Rs 25,000 loan for debt refinancing dmn

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries reportedly seeks Rs 25,000 loan for debt refinancing

RG Kar hospital case update: Supreme Court advises doctors to contact Task Force AJR

RG Kar hospital case update: Supreme Court advises doctors to contact Task Force

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah seeks clarity from Kerala on promise to build 100 homes for Wayanad landslide victims anr

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah seeks clarity from Kerala on promise to build 100 homes for Wayanad disaster victims

6 Benefits of eating neem leaves: Boost immunity and health naturally NTI

6 Benefits of eating neem leaves: Boost immunity and health naturally

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon