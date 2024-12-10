Andhra Pradesh SHOCKER! Stalker sets 16-year-old girl on fire for rejecting his proposal

A 16-year-old girl tragically died after being set on fire by a stalker in Andhra Pradesh. The accused, suffering burns himself, was caught after trying to escape. This horrific incident has led to widespread condemnation and a police investigation.

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl in Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyal district died after she was set on fire by a stalker, who attacked her in retaliation for refusing his advances. The accused, identified as 21-year-old Raghavendra, suffered 70 per cent burns in the fire he started, according to police. According to the police, the victim had rejected the accused's approaches each time he made a proposal to her for over three years. Raghavendra followed her as she traveled to her grandparents' house in Nandyal.

Raghavendra arrived at the victim's grandparents' house on Monday night and knocked on the door of the room where the girl was resting. He allegedly poured gasoline on the victim and lit her on fire after entering and locking the door from the inside as she opened it.

The accused reportedly gagged the woman, preventing her from screaming for assistance. "She was staying with her grandparents in Nandikotkuru. Around 4 am, there was some commotion, and he (Raghavendra) came out with severe burns. By then, the girl was completely burnt," a police officer told news agency PTI.

After claiming it was a "accident," Raghavendra attempted to flee but was caught by locals and turned over to the police.

Forensic teams have visited the scene to collect evidence as part of the ongoing investigation into this horrific event. Authorities are examining all aspects of the case to understand what led to such a brutal act. The police are committed to uncovering every detail surrounding this tragedy.

Anitha V, the home minister of Andhra Pradesh, denounced the occurrence and requested that several police teams be assembled to look into it. She has also communicated with Nandyal police chief Adhiraj Singh Rana to review the progress of the inquiry so far. The minister is closely monitoring developments in this case.

