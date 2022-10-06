Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NCW sends notice to Congress leader Udit Raj over his 'chamchagiri' remark

    The Congress leader's statement comes after President Murmu said that Gujarat produces 76 per cent of the country's salt and it can be said "the salt produced in the state is consumed by all Indians".

    NCW sends notice to Congress leader Udit Raj over his 'chamchagiri' remark AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 6, 2022, 1:16 PM IST

    National Commission for Women sends notice to Congress leader and North West Delhi MP Udit Raj pertaining to his statement regarding President Droupadi Murmu. NCW further asks him to apologise for the same.

    In a tweet, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said, "Highly objectionable statement against the Supreme power of the country and a woman who with her sheer hard work reached at this position. @Dr_Uditraj must apologise for his derogatory and insulting statement. @NCWIndia is sending him a notice."

     

    Udit Raj is the third Congress leader to have found himself in trouble for commenting on President Droupadi Murmu. The other two Congress leaders are Ajoy Kumar and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

    Also read: Congress leader Udit Raj strokes huge controversy, accuses President Murmu indulging in 'chamchagiri'

    On Wednesday, Congress leader Udit Raj stoked a controversy with his disparaging comments against President Droupadi Murmu. The Congress leader, in a post, accused her of indulging in 'chamchagiri'.

    In a tweet, Udit Raj said, "No country should get a President like Draupadi Murmu ji. Chamchagiri also has its limits. It is said that 70% of people eat salt from Gujarat. If you live life by eating salt yourself, you will know."

    NCW sends notice to Congress leader Udit Raj over his 'chamchagiri' remark AJR

    The Congress leader's statement comes after President Murmu said that Gujarat produces 76 per cent of the country's salt and it can be said "the salt produced in the state is consumed by all Indians".

    Also read: In 10-day long Navratri festivities, Madhya Pradesh witness acid attack and celebratory firing

    In another tweet, the Congress leader said, "My statement as regard to Draupadi Murmuji is mine & nothing to do with Congress. Her candidature & campaign were in the name adivasi, it doesn’t mean she is no longer adivasi. My heart cries that when SC/ST reach to higher position, they ditch their communities & become mum."

    With this, the BJP has hit out at the Congress following Udit Raj's tweet as spokesperson Sambit Patra accused the grand old party of having an "anti-tribal mindset".

    Also read: Bharat Jodo Yatra: Sonia Gandhi joins Rahul in Karnataka's Mandya as march resumes after 2-day break

    "Words used for President Murmu by Congress leader Udit Raj worrisome, unfortunate. This is not the first time they have used such words. Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury did it too. This reflects their anti-tribal mindset," Sambit Patra said.

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2022, 1:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    In 10-day long Navratri festivities, Madhya Pradesh witness acid attack and celebratory firing AJR

    In 10-day long Navratri festivities, Madhya Pradesh witness acid attack and celebratory firing

    Congress leader Udit Raj strokes huge controversy, accuses President Murmu indulging in 'chamchagiri' AJR

    Congress leader Udit Raj strokes huge controversy, accuses President Murmu indulging in 'chamchagiri'

    Exclusive Uttarkashi avalanche survivor Rohit Bhatt recalls what happened on Draupadi ka Danda II

    Uttarkashi avalanche: 'If we had few seconds to think, we could have saved more lives...'

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Sonia Gandhi joins Rahul in Karnataka's Mandya as march resumes after 2-day break AJR

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Sonia Gandhi joins Rahul in Karnataka's Mandya as march resumes after 2-day break

    Over 10 dead, several missing during Durga idols immersion in 3 separate incidents: Check details AJR

    Over 10 dead, several missing during Durga idols immersion in 3 separate incidents: Check details

    Recent Stories

    WhatsApp rolls out feature to block screenshots for view once images and videos gcw

    WhatsApp rolls out feature to block screenshots for view once images and videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    Wednesday box office report Godfather gets a slow start see collection of ponniyin selvan I Vikram vedha kantara drb

    Box Office Report: Godfather gets a slow start; take a look at PS: I, Vikram Vedha, Kantara collections

    Taali First Look Out: Sushmita Sen to play transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant; read details RBA

    Taali First Look Out: Sushmita Sen to play transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant; read details

    MP BE Admission 2022: Madhya Pradesh round-2 seat allotment result out; know how to check - adt

    MP BE Admission 2022: Madhya Pradesh round-2 seat allotment result out; know how to check

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Essential series for standby ICC T20 World Cup players - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Essential series for standby T20 World Cup players' - Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Exclusive: Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Video Icon
    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower Neetu Kapoor Karishma Kapoor Shaheen Bhatt in attendance drb

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower; Neetu Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt in attendance

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, 3rd T20I: In terms of Jasprit Bumrah replacement for ICC T20 World Cup, we are looking at options - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: 'In terms of Bumrah's replacement, we are looking at options' - Dravid

    Video Icon