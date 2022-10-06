NCW sends notice to Congress leader Udit Raj over his 'chamchagiri' remark

The Congress leader's statement comes after President Murmu said that Gujarat produces 76 per cent of the country's salt and it can be said "the salt produced in the state is consumed by all Indians".

National Commission for Women sends notice to Congress leader and North West Delhi MP Udit Raj pertaining to his statement regarding President Droupadi Murmu. NCW further asks him to apologise for the same.

In a tweet, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said, "Highly objectionable statement against the Supreme power of the country and a woman who with her sheer hard work reached at this position. @Dr_Uditraj must apologise for his derogatory and insulting statement. @NCWIndia is sending him a notice."

Udit Raj is the third Congress leader to have found himself in trouble for commenting on President Droupadi Murmu. The other two Congress leaders are Ajoy Kumar and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Also read: Congress leader Udit Raj strokes huge controversy, accuses President Murmu indulging in 'chamchagiri'

On Wednesday, Congress leader Udit Raj stoked a controversy with his disparaging comments against President Droupadi Murmu. The Congress leader, in a post, accused her of indulging in 'chamchagiri'.

In a tweet, Udit Raj said, "No country should get a President like Draupadi Murmu ji. Chamchagiri also has its limits. It is said that 70% of people eat salt from Gujarat. If you live life by eating salt yourself, you will know."

The Congress leader's statement comes after President Murmu said that Gujarat produces 76 per cent of the country's salt and it can be said "the salt produced in the state is consumed by all Indians".

Also read: In 10-day long Navratri festivities, Madhya Pradesh witness acid attack and celebratory firing

In another tweet, the Congress leader said, "My statement as regard to Draupadi Murmuji is mine & nothing to do with Congress. Her candidature & campaign were in the name adivasi, it doesn’t mean she is no longer adivasi. My heart cries that when SC/ST reach to higher position, they ditch their communities & become mum."

With this, the BJP has hit out at the Congress following Udit Raj's tweet as spokesperson Sambit Patra accused the grand old party of having an "anti-tribal mindset".

Also read: Bharat Jodo Yatra: Sonia Gandhi joins Rahul in Karnataka's Mandya as march resumes after 2-day break

"Words used for President Murmu by Congress leader Udit Raj worrisome, unfortunate. This is not the first time they have used such words. Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury did it too. This reflects their anti-tribal mindset," Sambit Patra said.