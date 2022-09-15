NCC cadet thrashed bus conductor in Bhopal; find out what happens next

A National Cadet Corp cadet allegedly attacked a bus conductor in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. The viral video shows a heated argument between the bus conductor and the NCC cadet in uniform over the fare.

After an argument over bus fares, a passenger attacked a bus conductor of the Bhopal City Link Ltd (BCLL) in Madhya Pradesh, according to a viral video on social media. This shocking incident occurred on Tuesday around 10:00 am, when the passenger in NCC uniform boarded the bus for a destination near the Board office and police headquarters. As per sources, the bus conductor and the NCC cadet fought over the bus fare. The bus fare was Rs 15, and the NCC cadet paid Rs 10 and denied paying Rs 5.

The incident was captured on the bus CCTV camera and has gone viral on all social media platforms. The 25-second-long video shows the NCC Cadet hitting and thrashing the conductor. At the same time, the latter is not visible properly in the initial stage.

While the NCC cadet mercilessly assaulted the conductor, other passengers on the bus can be seen watching the incident. After attacking the conductor, the NCC cadet jumped out of the moving bus and fled away from the spot. The bus conductor was also seen running behind the passenger to fight back in the last half of the clip.

Twitter user Siraj Noorani posted this video on the microblogging site with the details about the incident in the caption.

After the happening, the bus conductor was admitted to a nearby hospital and was discharged after receiving treatment. According to the latest reports, the bus conductor has reported a police complaint at Jahangirabad police station against the NCC cadet. According to the Jahangirabad Police station sources, a case was registered against the cadet under sections 323 and 504 of the Indian Panel Code (IPC). They also launched an investigation on the issue. Watch the video.

