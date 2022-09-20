Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Navratri 2022: IRCTC introduces special 'vrat thali' from Sept 26; Know how to book, different food items

    There is some great news for the devotees who would be fasting and undertaking train journeys during the upcoming Navratri festival. Now, special “Vrat Thali” will be available on the trains for railway passengers.

    Navratri 2022 IRCTC introduces special vrat thali from Sept 26 Know how to book different thalis gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 20, 2022, 2:10 PM IST

    The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a special menu for fasting passengers travelling by trains during the Navratri festival which begins on September 26, 2022. In India, 400 railway stations will provide a unique "Vrat Thali" to travellers. Therefore, those who are travelling and have observed a fast may request the unique "Vrat Thali," which is made with rock salt and prepared without onion or garlic.

    According to IRCTC PRO Anand Kumar Jha, a special "Vrat Thali" has been created for travellers who are concerned about eating and drinking during the fasting time. This "Vrat Thali" will be continued if there is enough demand.

    Know different 'vrat thali' you can opt for

    Rs 99 – Fruits, Buckwheat Pakori, Curd
    Rs 99 – 2 parathas, potato curry, sago pudding
    Rs 199 – 4 parathas, 3 vegetables, sago khichdi
    Rs 250- Paneer Paratha, Vrat Masala, Singhada, and Aloo Paratha will be provided

    How to book 'vrat thali'

    Customers may make reservations by phoning 1323, using the IRCTC app, going to www.ecatering.irctc.co.in, or visiting the website. The cost of these thalis would range from Rs 99 to Rs 250. When purchasing tickets, you can also get the special fast food thali.

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2022, 2:10 PM IST
    Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam: For November darshan, TTD to begin e-booking on September 21; details here

    Bombay High Court orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Narayan Rane's Juhu bungalow

    West Bengal SSC scam: ED files chargesheet against Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee; Check details

    Factcheck: Lufthansa confirms Punjab CM was NOT deplaned in Frankfurt

    After Vedanta-Foxconn loss, Eknath Shinde led-Maha govt clears 181 industrial plots sanctioned by MVA

    JoSAA 2022 Counselling: Deadline for registration, choice filling ends on September 21; know key dates here

    Do you have thin hair? Here are the top 5 things you should avoid

    AirAsia offering 5 million free seats till Sept 25; know how to avail it, routes, other details

    Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam: For November darshan, TTD to begin e-booking on September 21; details here

    Laws of cricket are changing from October 1; check out ICC's new guidelines

