Navratri 2022: IRCTC introduces special 'vrat thali' from Sept 26; Know how to book, different food items

There is some great news for the devotees who would be fasting and undertaking train journeys during the upcoming Navratri festival. Now, special “Vrat Thali” will be available on the trains for railway passengers.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a special menu for fasting passengers travelling by trains during the Navratri festival which begins on September 26, 2022. In India, 400 railway stations will provide a unique "Vrat Thali" to travellers. Therefore, those who are travelling and have observed a fast may request the unique "Vrat Thali," which is made with rock salt and prepared without onion or garlic.

According to IRCTC PRO Anand Kumar Jha, a special "Vrat Thali" has been created for travellers who are concerned about eating and drinking during the fasting time. This "Vrat Thali" will be continued if there is enough demand.

Know different 'vrat thali' you can opt for

Rs 99 – Fruits, Buckwheat Pakori, Curd

Rs 99 – 2 parathas, potato curry, sago pudding

Rs 199 – 4 parathas, 3 vegetables, sago khichdi

Rs 250- Paneer Paratha, Vrat Masala, Singhada, and Aloo Paratha will be provided

How to book 'vrat thali'

Customers may make reservations by phoning 1323, using the IRCTC app, going to www.ecatering.irctc.co.in, or visiting the website. The cost of these thalis would range from Rs 99 to Rs 250. When purchasing tickets, you can also get the special fast food thali.

