Navjot Singh Sidhu not part of Channi's 'jatha' travelling to Kartarpur today, to visit on Nov 20

Navjot Singh Sidhu, the leader of the Punjab Congress, will not be part of the 'jatha' that would pay obeisance at the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan on Thursday (November 18). Surinder Dalla, Sidhu's media adviser, stated that Sidhu had been formally informed that he might go on November 20 rather than November 18. He claimed that Sidhu had made all preparations for his visit to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara, where he was anticipated to meet with Punjab Cabinet members.

Sidhu had also applied for permission to travel to Pakistan's famed shrine to worship. According to reports, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and his ministers would be among those who visit the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara on Thursday. The reports further added certain MLAs and bureaucrats would accompany Channi.

The Kartarpur Corridor connects Pakistan's Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the ultimate resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to the Gurdaspur district's Dera Baba Nanak shrine, reopened on Wednesday. Meanwhile, on the festival of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs from Punjab would go to Pakistan to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur. All 11 MLAs will join Punjab AAP president and party MP Bhagwant Mann to Kartarpur Sahib.

Due of the Covid epidemic, pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was halted in March 2020. Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, commemorates the birth of the first Sikh Guru and is revered by Sikhs as one of the most important holidays. According to the Hindu calendar, the day is observed on the full moon day of the Kartik month. Kartik Poornima is another name for it. This year's date is November 19.

