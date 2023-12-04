Nava Kerala Sadas: Only 169 out of 14,698 complaints resolved in Kasaragod district

Around 14,698 complaints were received in the Nava Kerala Sadas in Kasaragod. However, out of these only 169 complaints have been resolved so far

Kasaragod: Around 14,698 complaints were received in the Nava Kerala Sadas in Kasaragod. However, out of these, only 169 complaints have been resolved so far. No action has been taken on more than 12,000 complaints. The time allowed for the resolution of complaints and petitions in Kasaragod district ended on Sunday (Dec 3).

The resolution of 2028 complaints has started. Out of these, 14 complaints were registered without any data or information. The rest of the 12,487 complaints are still in the files of Nava Kerala Sadas.

The order is being sent from the civil station to the respective department and from there to the lower level. The officials said that the delay was due to the decrease in staff members in many offices. More than 2000 applications have been received in connection with the Life House mission.

The officials said that most of the complaints received at the Nava Kerala Sadas cannot be resolved quickly. There are many complaints filed in various offices, including those of ministers. A review meeting will be held the next day under the leadership of the district collector to assess the action taken on the complaints received in the Navakerala Sadas.

