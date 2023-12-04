Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Only 169 out of 14,698 complaints resolved in Kasaragod district

    Around 14,698 complaints were received in the Nava Kerala Sadas in Kasaragod. However, out of these only 169 complaints have been resolved so far

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Only 169 out of 14,698 complaints resolved in Kasaragod district rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 4, 2023, 10:45 AM IST

    Kasaragod: Around 14,698 complaints were received in the Nava Kerala Sadas in Kasaragod. However, out of these, only 169 complaints have been resolved so far. No action has been taken on more than 12,000 complaints. The time allowed for the resolution of complaints and petitions in Kasaragod district ended on Sunday (Dec 3). 

    The resolution of 2028 complaints has started. Out of these, 14 complaints were registered without any data or information. The rest of the 12,487 complaints are still in the files of Nava Kerala Sadas.

    The order is being sent from the civil station to the respective department and from there to the lower level. The officials said that the delay was due to the decrease in staff members in many offices. More than 2000 applications have been received in connection with the Life House mission.

    The officials said that most of the complaints received at the Nava Kerala Sadas cannot be resolved quickly. There are many complaints filed in various offices, including those of ministers. A review meeting will be held the next day under the leadership of the district collector to assess the action taken on the complaints received in the Navakerala Sadas.
     

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: Complete list of winners AJR

    Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: Complete list of winners

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-746 December 04 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-746 December 04 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: 10-year-old girl dies allegedly after seeking treatment for appendicitis in Chalakkudy rkn

    Kerala: 10-year-old girl dies allegedly after seeking treatment for appendicitis in Chalakkudy

    India Maldives core group to decide fate of Indian helicopters and aircraft when soldiers exit Male

    India, Maldives core group to decide fate of Indian helicopters and aircraft when soldiers exit Male

    Winter Session of Parliament: Stormy start expected as TMC MP Mahua Moitra's expulsion looms AJR

    Winter Session of Parliament: Stormy start expected as TMC MP Mahua Moitra's expulsion looms

    Recent Stories

    Madhya Pradesh Election Results: 10 big reasons for Congress defeat

    From factionalism to voter rejection: 10 reasons for Cong defeat in MP

    Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: Complete list of winners AJR

    Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: Complete list of winners

    Michael B Jordan crashes Ferrari into parked Kia; Video goes viral RBA

    Michael B Jordan crashes Ferrari into parked Kia; Video goes viral

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-746 December 04 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-746 December 04 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Animal Dharmendra lauds Bobby Deol; calls him 'My, talented Bob' ATG

    'Animal': Dharmendra lauds Bobby Deol; calls him 'My, talented Bob'

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon