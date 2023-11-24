Nava Kerala Sadas: Despite having luxury bus, vehicles of CM Vijayan's ministers are part of convoy

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 12:37 PM IST

    Wayanad: Despite the provision of special buses for the Chief Minister and ministers during the Nava Kerala Sadas, there are reports indicating that ministers continue to use their ministerial vehicles for individual needs. Many ministerial vehicles carrying staff members and luggage reached the Nava Kerala Sadas venue during the Wayanad tour. Transport Minister Antony Raju clarified that ministerial cars do not travel to all venues, suggesting a practical reason for their use.

    Kerala: Drug mafia brutally attacks excise commissioner in Kozhikode

    The argument that the ministerial assembly's bus trip to Nava Kerala Sadas is to cut costs has failed. The Chief Minister and ministers arrived in Wayanad using a Nava Kerala bus, accompanied by a police escort and other support vehicles. However, despite the communal travel to Wayanad, it appears that individual ministers are transported from their residences to the morning meetings using their own vehicles.

    The vehicles will reach the halting center with the luggage of the ministers. The bus reaches the destination earlier. From there, the ministers use their own vehicles to go for morning walks and to reach the venue early for those responsible for the speech. 

    At the same time that the special bus pulls up to the Nava Kerala Sadas, another bus runs beside it as an escort. This escorted bus, a KSRTC bus serves as a backup in case the Cabinet bus encounters any issues. Specifically, an AC Volvo bus with the registration number RS 781 from the Thiruvananthapuram Central Depot trails behind the Nava Kerala Bus during its journey. This arrangement appears to be a precautionary measure to ensure a smooth and uninterrupted transportation process for the ministry.
     

