    ED quizzes Rahul Gandhi: 8 questions that agency may ask Congress leader

    Details are emerging with regard to the line of questioning that the Congress leader is facing during his questioning, which, according to reports, may go on for several hours.

    National Herald case Inside details of Rahul Gandhi questioning by ED
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 13, 2022, 1:19 PM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday morning appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the money laundering probe into the National Herald case. 

    The 51-year-old Wayanad MP arrived at the probe agency in central Delhi around 11 am after taking out a march from the Congress headquarters on Akbar Road along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, K C Venugopal and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

    Now details are emerging with regard to the line of questioning that the Congress leader is facing during his questioning, which, according to reports, may go on for several hours.

    According to sources, some of the questions that would be posed before Rahul include:

    * What is his link to Young Indian limited (which acquired complete control over National Herald publisher Associated Journals Limited and its real estate)

    * Why did Rahul Gandhi own shares in Young Indian Limited under his own name?

    * Why did the Congress party provide a loan to Young Indian Limited?

    * Where was the loan amount provided to Young Indian sourced from?

    * What was Rahul Gandhi's position in Associated Journals Limited?

    * Did Rahul Gandhi have any prior meeting with shareholders of Young India?

    * Why did the Congress party want to revive the National Herald?

    * What are the details of the assets managed by the AJL and National Herald?

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2022, 1:19 PM IST
