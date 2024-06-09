Narendra Modi sworn in as PM: Decoding his look for oath-taking ceremony in 2014, 2019 and 2024

PM Narendra Modi was administered the oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu at a grand ceremony. He met the incoming ministers and allies at his residence ahead of the big event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the members of his new cabinet, took oath at a swearing-in ceremony on June 9, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Modi is the first three-term Prime Minister after Congress stalwart Jawaharlal Nehru.

This year, Narendra Modi ditched off-white and beige jacket and wore a bright blue jacket. Take a look at his photo:

(Photo credit: Screengrab | BJP Twitter)

What did Narendra Modi wear in 2014 and 2019 for oath ceremony?

Dressed in usual kurta pyjama paired with his staple coat, Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India in 2014 and 2019. Interestingly, his sleeveless coat, often termed as the Modi jacket, was in the same shade as the one that he wore in 2014 while taking oath as the Prime Minister for the first time.

Take a look at his 2014 photo:

(Photo credit: PMO India Facebook)

In a white kurta pyjama with his beige coat, Modi was photographed greeting dignitaries as he entered the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He stood for the National Anthem and in his speech, promised to uphold the values of the Indian constitution.

Check out his 2019 photo:

(Photo credit: PM Modi Facebook)

World leaders to witness Narendra Modi's oath ceremony

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay arrived in Delhi on Sunday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate. The other world leaders attending the ceremony are Bangladesh President Sheikh Hasina, Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership and allies held a series of meetings for a formula of sharing berths among different constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the new government.

Till now Jawaharlal Nehru was the only Indian Prime Minister to have won three consecutive polls. PM Modi is the second leader to do so. Jawaharlal Nehru registered a vote share of 45 per cent in the 1952 election which rose to 47.8 per cent in 1957, but in the 1963 election the vote share dipped to 44.7 per cent, which is marginally lower than his first electoral win.

After being chosen as the leader of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Modi on Friday met President Murmu, who formally invited him to form the government. She fed him 'dahi-cheeni' (curd mixed with sugar), considered to be auspicious in Indian culture, before undertaking important tasks or a new venture.

