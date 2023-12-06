Nandi Hills escape sans Bengaluru traffic chaos: SWR introduces special train service!

The South Western Railway extends electric trains to Nandi Hills from Bengaluru, easing travel from December 11. The move promises a convenient and scenic journey, bypassing road traffic. Renovated heritage stations enhance the travel experience, with ongoing repairs at Nandi Halt for early morning services to witness Nandi Hills' sunrise. Divisional Manager assures seamless travel.

Travelling to Nandi Hills from Bengaluru is about to get easier and more enjoyable for tourists, thanks to an upcoming railway service set to commence on December 11. The South Western Railway (SWR) has announced the launch of electric trains, a welcome relief for those seeking a hassle-free journey to the scenic destination.

The decision involves extending the operation of mainline electric multiple unit (MEMU) trains, currently servicing the airport route from Devanahalli to Chikkaballapur. The specific trains set to ply on this route include Train No. 06531/06532 Bangalore Cantonment-Chikkaballapur-Cantonment, Train No. 06535/06533 Bangalore Cantonment-Chikkaballapur, and Train No. 06593/06594 Yesvantpur-Chikkaballapur-Yesvantpur.



According to a report by an English website, the SWR's initiative to extend these MEMU trains from Devanahalli to Chikkaballapur is scheduled to commence on December 11, offering a convenient mode of travel for tourists planning a visit to Nandi Hills.

The electrification process between Yalahanka and Chikkaballapur, initially slated for completion in March 2022, experienced delays for various reasons, causing a setback in the introduction of electric trains along this route.

Presently, the Nandi Station witnesses the halting of train number 06387/06388 KSR Bangalore-Kolar-Cantonment Diesel Multiple Unit (DEMU) and train number 16549/16550 KSR Bangalore - Kolar- KSR Bangalore DEMU trains.



The imminent launch of electric trains between Bengaluru and Nandi Hills on December 11 promises to transform the 60 km journey, offering travellers a more pleasurable experience while avoiding the tedious traffic on the road. Notably, the heritage stations along this route, including Doddajala, Devanhalli, and Avatihalli, have undergone renovation by the SWR in collaboration with the Indian National Trust for Art and Culture Heritage (INTACH).

Kusum Hariprasad, Divisional Manager of the Bengaluru Division, highlighted the completion of the renovation at three heritage stations and the forthcoming repairs at Nandi Halt, ensuring a seamless travel experience for railway passengers looking forward to exploring the beauty of Nandi Hills.