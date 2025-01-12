Nagpur psychologist arrested for sexually exploiting, blackmailing over 50 students for 15 years

A 45-year-old psychologist in Nagpur has been arrested for sexually exploiting and blackmailing over 50 students over 15 years. The accused took explicit photographs, threatened victims, and manipulated parents to enrol children in his residential program. His wife and friend are on the run.

First Published Jan 12, 2025, 1:50 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 12, 2025, 1:50 PM IST

Nagpur: A 45-year-old psychologist and personality development counsellor has been arrested after being accused of sexually exploiting and blackmailing over 50 students for more than 15 years. The accused ran a clinic and residential unit in East Nagpur, where he allegedly carried out these heinous acts. Three cases have been filed against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, said the Hudkeshwar police.

The psychologist is currently in Nagpur Central Prison, following the revelation of his actions a few weeks ago. Investigations have exposed his disturbing behaviour of exploiting students and blackmailing them with explicit photographs taken in compromising positions. According to the police, he would take his victims, particularly girls, on so-called educational trips to tourist locations, where he would engage in sexual acts, consume alcohol, and photograph the students in compromising situations. These photos were later found on his mobile phone.

The accused is also suspected of luring students into consuming a particular drug, which is under investigation. Police added that during his trips, the psychologist preferred staying with girls.

The accused had held various personality development camps across Vidarbha, including in Chandrapur, Bhandara, and Gondia. He convinced parents to send their children, particularly girls, to his institute by promising skills that would help them handle academic, personal, and professional challenges. The psychologist also persuaded many parents to allow him to serve as a 'local guardian' for their children while they stayed at his house-turned-hostel, according to the TOI report.

The case came to light when a former student, now married, came forward and reported the harassment. The 27-year-old woman revealed that the counsellor had been blackmailing her, threatening to expose explicit photos unless she complied with his demands. She and her husband approached the Hudkeshwar police, leading to the investigation.

Since then, several other victims have been traced, though many are reluctant to speak out due to their current family status. Police officials assured that every effort is being made to build a strong case to ensure justice.

CP Ravinder Singal has established a special committee, led by Zonal DCP Rashmitha Rao, to oversee the case. The committee includes members from the child welfare committee and the district child protection officer, who will provide technical and legal support.

