Nagpur Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Will Nitin Gadkari secure another term?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are the main parties in the constituency. Congress leader Vilas Muttemwar represented the Nagpur constituency four times in a row in 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2009.

Nagpur is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra. The state has 48 parliamentary seats. The Nagpur seat comprises six Assembly segments including Nagpur South West, Nagpur South, Nagpur East, Nagpur West, Nagpur Central and Nagpur North. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are the main parties in the constituency.

Nagpur Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Who were the main contenders?

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union minister Nitin Jairam Gadkari and Congress party's Vikas Thakre are the main candidates in the Nagpur constituency of Maharashtra.

The BJP seeks to maintain its influence in Nagpur, relying on Nitin Jairam Gadkari's strong reputation and the party's development agenda. Meanwhile, INC strives to regain its position with Vikas Thakare presenting a compelling alternative.

Nagpur Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: What happened in 2019 and 2014?

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, prominent BJP leader Nitin Jairam Gadkari won the seat for the second time in a row with a margin of 2,16,009 votes. He received 6,60,221 votes for a vote percentage of 55.61%. He beat Congress candidate Nana Patole, who received 4,44,212 votes (37.42%). The total number of valid votes cast was 11,86,051. BSP candidate Mohammad Jamal finished third with 31,725 votes (2.67%).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, former BJP president Nitin Jairam Gadkari won the seat for the first time. He received 5,87,767 votes for a vote share of 54.13%. Vilas Muttemwar, a Congress candidate, finished second with 3,02,919 votes (27.90%). The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 11,86,051 or 54.88%. In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 10,85,038 or 57.08%.

Latest Videos