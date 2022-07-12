Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Itni Khushi': Nagaland minister trending for 'single' take on population growth thanks netizens

    Temjen Imna Along posted a Govinda GIF with the caption, "I am humbled by the outpouring of love and support from folks all throughout the country. Thank you to everyone who has shown me love. Also, for those who have requested another movie of mine, I will attempt to release it as soon as possible. Grateful.”

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 12, 2022, 3:09 PM IST

    If there is one politician gaining headlines right now for his sense of humour and humorous comments, it is none other than Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along. He is your typical politician, with the exception of his strange sense of comedy and sarcasm. Along took to Twitter to express his gratitude to netizens who showered him with so much love online after receiving a lot of attention for his'small eyes' joke and his very odd tweets. Due to tremendous demand, the Nagaland minister promised to publish one video shortly.

    Temjen Imna Along posted a Govinda GIF with the caption, "I am humbled by the outpouring of love and support from folks all throughout the country. Thank you to everyone who has shown me love. Also, for those who have requested another movie of mine, I will attempt to release it as soon as possible. Grateful."

    Also Read | Watch: Elderly fighting in bus for space has a hidden message on road safety

    On the occasion of World Population Day on Monday, Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along urged people to be mindful of population growth challenges and to make educated decisions about childbearing. "Stay single, like me, and we can all work together to create a more sustainable future. Join the singles movement now now," he tweeted about it.

    Earlier this week, the Nagaland Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs made news for his view on the northeast's "tiny eyes." When asked about how people think northeast Indians have small eyes, he remarked that they do, but their "vision is acute." Temjen Imna Along has also stated that because he has tiny eyes, he may sleep while watching a long programme.

    "Because I have tiny eyes, less dirt gets into my eyes," the 41-year-old Alongtaki MLA stated during a public event.

    Also Read: Watch: UP cop’s act of humanity has been winning hearts on the internet

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2022, 3:09 PM IST
