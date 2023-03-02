Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along’s filmy tweet goes viral; netizens react

Known for his witty social media posts, the Nagaland minister posted a 'filmy' update for his followers on Twitter. Temjen Imna Along won from the Alongtaki constituency in Nagaland. The post has over 609k views.

It’s the counting day for the Assembly Elections 2023 in the North-East. Known for witty social media posts, the BJP's Nagaland chief Temjen Imna Alongposted a 'filmy' update for his followers on Twitter. Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along took to Twitter to share a post about the election results and it has a Bollywood twist.

Temjen Imna Along won from the Alongtaki constituency in Nagaland. As counting got under way, the BJP-NDPP coalition had retained a commanding advantage in the state. The minister, who is well-liked on the internet for his odd and entertaining tweets, caught up after falling behind by a few ballots.

“Haar ke jeetne waale ko ..... kehte hai! (The one who wins after losing is called..),” the Nagaland minister wrote in the caption and shared a picture of himself dressed in traditional Naga attire. You don't have to be a big fan of Bollywood to fill in the gaps of Shah Rukh Khan's famous dialogue from the film Baazigar.

Over 609k people have already viewed the post, and there have been a tonne of happy comments. People continued to talk in the comments section and also showed their happiness over his victory.

Along is also serving as a Minister of Higher and Technical Education. Only Janata Dal (United) fielded its candidate J Lanu Longchar from Alongtaki's seat. Meanwhile, Nagaland got its first-ever woman MLA today, after 60 years since it attained statehood. Hekani Jakhalu, from BJP's ally NDPP, has won from Dimapur-III seat.

