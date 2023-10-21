Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mysuru: Six Scientists from JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research honoured with global awards

    Six scientists from the JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research have received global awards, recognizing their significant contributions to academic research. These prestigious accolades are based on criteria such as research publications, citations, and research impact, placing them among a select group of renowned scientists. The rankings encompass multiple scientific fields and subfields and are drawn from the Scopus database.

    Six accomplished scientists from the JSS Academy of Higher Education and  Research have been honoured with global awards, furthering their recognition in the academic world.

    These prestigious accolades are granted based on rigorous criteria, including career-long research publications, citations, and research impact, and are assessed against a backdrop of over 80 lakh scientists worldwide. In the initial round, Stanford University in America acknowledged 1.80 lakh scientists for their noteworthy contributions.

    Each year, the rankings, which span 22 major scientific fields and 176 subfields, are meticulously compiled utilizing bibliometric data sourced from the Scopus database.

    The celebrated scientists from the JSS Higher Education and Research Academy who have been distinguished with this global recognition are:

    1. Dr. P.A. Mahesh - Professor, Department of Respiratory Medicine, JSS Medical College, Mysore.
    2. Dr. K.T. Rajesh - Professor, Department of Biochemistry, JSS Medical College, Mysore.
    3. Dr. Ramit Ramu - Assistant Professor, Department of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics, School of Life Sciences, JSS AHER.
    4. Dr. K. Gautamarajan - Professor and Head of Department, Department of Pharmaceutics, JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty.
    5. Dr. K.V.V. Satyanarayana Reddy - Assistant Professor, Department of Pharmaceutics, JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty.
    6. Late Dr. Selvakumar Dharmaraj - Assistant Professor, School of Life Sciences, Ooty.

    The JSS Higher Education and Research Academy has extended its warm congratulations to these accomplished scientists for their remarkable achievements on a global scale.

