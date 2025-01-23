Mysterious deaths in J-K's Rajouri linked to toxins, not infectious pathogens: Report

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh ruled out infectious pathogens as the cause of a mysterious illness that has claimed 17 lives in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. Preliminary investigations by CSIR Lucknow point to unidentified toxins.

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh dismissed the possibility of an infectious pathogen being responsible for the mysterious illness that has resulted in 17 deaths in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district over the past month. According to officials, an initial investigation suggests that unidentified toxins may be the likely cause.

'Mystery illness' claims 17 lives in J-K's Rajouri; inter-ministerial team steps in to probe

"As per preliminary investigation conducted by the CSIR lab in Lucknow, it is not any infection, viral or bacterial in nature. Toxins have been found. Now, investigation is underway to ascertain what kind of toxin it is," Singh told reporters.

The minister assured that the investigation is being conducted from all perspectives, and if any conspiracy is uncovered, necessary actions will be taken.

The fatalities, which occurred between December 7 and January 19, affected three families in the remote Badhaal village of Rajouri, leading authorities to declare the area a containment zone on Wednesday. In an effort to prevent panic, prohibitory orders have been enforced on public and private gatherings.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has formed an 11-member inter-ministerial team to investigate the mysterious deaths in Rajouri district. The team arrived on Sunday, just after the death toll increased to 17 following the passing of a girl at SMGS Hospital in Jammu.

Patients have been experiencing symptoms such as fever, pain, nausea, excessive sweating, and loss of consciousness, with many succumbing to the illness within days of hospitalization.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has ruled out the possibility of a bacterial or viral communicable disease, alleviating fears of a public health crisis.

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed by the police after neurotoxins were identified in samples from the deceased.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the affected Badhaal village on Tuesday, offering reassurance to residents about the government’s determination to uncover the cause of the mysterious fatalities.

