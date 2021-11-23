Must spread Modi govt's people-centric policies in Telangana immediately: Andela Sri Ramulu Yadav

Andela Sriramulu Yadav, Bharatiya Janata Party Incharge and Candidate from Maheswaram has said that there is a need to spread people-centric policies of Narendra Modi’s vision and our party State Chief Bandi Sanjay garu is providing an excellent platform to showcase the same.

He along with other state leaders are on a mission- making new leaders for Bharatiya Janata Party in Telangana. This was clearly visible during GHMC elections wherein new people were given opportunity and people ultimately voted for them. Bandi Sanjay PaadaYatra has provided us with an excellent opportunity to meet people across the constituencies and spread a word about Narendra Modi’s vision for new India. It has also helped to understand the mood of the people for the upcoming elections as there’s very high anti-incumbency on ruling TRS party.

The results from Huzurabad byelection is the referendum as said by the Finance minister of TRS party, in which people rejected the ruling TRS party and its policies. As it was visible from Huzurabad results, Eatala Rajender garu has won with Good Majority and people are looking towards Bharthiya Janata Party as a new hope and alternative to TRS in the State.

We shall organise issue-based programs and Awareness programs at each level for people so that they can decide the kind of governance they are seeking in the upcoming general elections. While, to reduce the burden of fuel prices the central government has reduced its share in taxes and all the BJP ruling states followed the suit. While the Non-BJP states have refused or not yet reduced the burden of fuel on the people. The difference between the Governance, Administration and Policy making is what we need to convey to the people of this State so that they can make a better decision while casting their Vote.

Our senior leaders, Party Presidents and Karyakarthas are working relentlessly to oust TRS from the state so that a new path to Prosperous Telangana can be laid. We shall take up every issue in the state and fight towards it. Rising debts, Job Notifications for Youth, Drug Menace, Woes of the farmers, Infrastructure Facilities, Corruption and lack of Transparency shall be taken up in our all-upcoming Public Programs.

