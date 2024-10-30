Muslim woman asked to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' for free food outside Mumbai's Tata hospital; sparks outcry (WATCH)

A full-blown drama unfolded outside Mumbai's Tata Hospital after a Muslim woman was reportedly denied free food which was being distributed to patients and their relatives when she refused to obey the distributor's demand to chant the slogan "Jai Shri Ram."

A full-blown drama unfolded outside Mumbai's Tata Hospital after a Muslim woman was reportedly denied free food which was being distributed to patients and their relatives when she refused to obey the distributor's demand to chant the slogan "Jai Shri Ram." A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, igniting a firestorm of criticism.

The footage purportedly shows an elderly man, along with others, distributing food and insisting those receiving meals to chant "Jai Shri Ram."

The video, further shows a woman in a hijab waiting in line for food when the distributor makes a pointed comment toward her. In a tense exchange, he allegedly states, “You will get food only if you say 'Jai Shri Ram.' Don’t do nonsense here”.

When she refused, the man asked her to go away, and said she would not receive food if she did not chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

In the video, the man can be heard saying, "Jisko Ram nahin bolna hai line me khada nahi ho" (Those who won’t say Ram should not stand in line).

He then asks her to leave, saying, "Laat marunga" (I’ll kick you), as she responds that she isn’t standing on his father's property.

The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with users criticising the distributor's behavior.

A user wrote, "Indians like this douchebag have thrown humanity under Jai Shri Ram. Hinduism has always taught to feed the hungry & poor. A Sikh won't ask anyone from any religion to chant Vaheguru before he/she can accept the food. Shame that others standing there were accepting food from him."

