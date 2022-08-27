Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Munawar Faruqui's show cancelled, TMC's Mahua Moitra reacts

    The TMC leader tweeted, "Gandhiji said, 'I do not want my house to be walled in on all sides and my windows to be stuffed." She asked, "Is India@75's communal harmony today so fragile that comedy shows disrupt it?"
     

    Munawar Faruqui's show cancelled, TMC's Mahua Moitra reacts - adt
    Author
    Aditi T
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 27, 2022, 10:55 AM IST

    Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday slammed the Delhi Police for being 'spineless' in response to reports that it had not granted permission for an event featuring comedian Munawar Faruqui, which was scheduled for August 28. In her recent tweet, the TMC leader wrote about Mahatma Gandhi and the 75th anniversary of India's independence, saying, "Gandhiji said, 'I do not want my house to be walled in on all sides and my windows to be stuffed." She further questioned, "Is India@75's communal harmony so fragile today that comedy shows disrupt it?"

    The licencing unit of the Delhi Police denied the permission after the VHP objected to the event and threatened to protest. According to a report submitted by the central district police, Munawar Faruqui's show will "affect communal harmony in the area."

    Recently, Munawar Faruqui's Hyderabad show sparked a political brawl that resulted in the suspension of Telangana BJP leader T Raja Singh. Before Faruqui's Hyderabad show on August 20, the BJP leader threatened to burn down the venue if he was allowed to perform there. While Faruqui's 'Dongri to Nowhere' event went off without a hitch, Raja Singh released a video the next day in which he made blasphemous remarks about the Prophet. This sparked outrage in Hyderabad, with AIMIM condemning his remarks and demanding arrest.

    Following the incident, Raja Singh was arrested but later released on bail. After Singh was released, he again released a video stating that he would respond to the insult directed at Hindus in the same language. On Thursday, he was again arrested. Meanwhile, the party has suspended him due to his remarks about the Prophet.

    Before Munawar's show in Hyderabad, his show in Bengaluru was cancelled due to objections from Hindu groups, though the comedian cited health reasons for the cancellation. Munawar was arrested during a show in Madhya Pradesh in 2021 on charges of insulting Hindu gods in his jokes.

    Also Read: BJP suspends Telangana MLA Raja Singh, Owaisi says saffron party despises Prophet Muhammad

    Also Read: Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh arrested over offensive remark on Prophet

    Also Read: Lock-Upp winner Munawar Faruqui to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT, Khatron Ke Khiladi?

    Last Updated Aug 27, 2022, 11:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sonali Phogat death case Goa Police arrest restaurant owner detain drug peddler gcw

    Sonali Phogat death case: Goa Police arrest restaurant owner, drug peddler; 4 held so far

    PM Modi to inaugurate Atal Bridge in Ahmedabad today Key points about foot over bridge on Sabarmati river gcw

    PM Modi to inaugurate 'Atal Bridge' in Ahmedabad today: All about foot-over bridge on Sabarmati river

    Twitter denies having Indian agents on its payroll, but gets a lashing from parliamentary panel

    Twitter denies having Indian 'agents' on its payroll, but gets a lashing from MPs

    To save regional pride and parties... Uddhav Thackeray joins hands with Maratha outfit - adt

    'To save regional pride and parties...' Uddhav Thackeray joins hands with Maratha outfit

    Supertech twin tower demolition: Timeline and arrangements for August 28 - adt

    Supertech twin tower demolition: Timeline and arrangements for August 28

    Recent Stories

    Sonali Phogat death case Goa Police arrest restaurant owner detain drug peddler gcw

    Sonali Phogat death case: Goa Police arrest restaurant owner, drug peddler; 4 held so far

    Kunal Rawal Arpita Mehta pre wedding bash Karan Johar to Shanaya Kapoor Aditya Roy Kapoor stars arrived in style drb

    Kunal Rawal pre-wedding bash: Karan Johar to Shanaya Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, stars arrived in style

    PM Modi to inaugurate Atal Bridge in Ahmedabad today Key points about foot over bridge on Sabarmati river gcw

    PM Modi to inaugurate 'Atal Bridge' in Ahmedabad today: All about foot-over bridge on Sabarmati river

    Liger box office collection report Vijay Deverakonda Ananya Panday Ramya Krishnan drb

    Liger Box Office Collection: Vijay Deverakonda-starrer falls flat on day 2 of its release

    TS ICET 2022: Result to be announced today; know time, details to check on scorecard - adt

    TS ICET 2022: Result to be announced today; know time, details to check on scorecard

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    Video Icon
    Watch IAF Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets join RAAF Pitch Black 2022 missions

    IAF Su-30 MKI fighter jets join 'Pitch Black' missions

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Caught on tape: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers against Rajasthan Warriors, Telugu Yoddhas-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights, top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances vs Rajasthan Warriors, Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances

    Video Icon