Munawar Faruqui's show cancelled, TMC's Mahua Moitra reacts

The TMC leader tweeted, "Gandhiji said, 'I do not want my house to be walled in on all sides and my windows to be stuffed." She asked, "Is India@75's communal harmony today so fragile that comedy shows disrupt it?"

Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday slammed the Delhi Police for being 'spineless' in response to reports that it had not granted permission for an event featuring comedian Munawar Faruqui, which was scheduled for August 28. In her recent tweet, the TMC leader wrote about Mahatma Gandhi and the 75th anniversary of India's independence, saying, "Gandhiji said, 'I do not want my house to be walled in on all sides and my windows to be stuffed." She further questioned, "Is India@75's communal harmony so fragile today that comedy shows disrupt it?"

The licencing unit of the Delhi Police denied the permission after the VHP objected to the event and threatened to protest. According to a report submitted by the central district police, Munawar Faruqui's show will "affect communal harmony in the area."

Recently, Munawar Faruqui's Hyderabad show sparked a political brawl that resulted in the suspension of Telangana BJP leader T Raja Singh. Before Faruqui's Hyderabad show on August 20, the BJP leader threatened to burn down the venue if he was allowed to perform there. While Faruqui's 'Dongri to Nowhere' event went off without a hitch, Raja Singh released a video the next day in which he made blasphemous remarks about the Prophet. This sparked outrage in Hyderabad, with AIMIM condemning his remarks and demanding arrest.

Following the incident, Raja Singh was arrested but later released on bail. After Singh was released, he again released a video stating that he would respond to the insult directed at Hindus in the same language. On Thursday, he was again arrested. Meanwhile, the party has suspended him due to his remarks about the Prophet.

Before Munawar's show in Hyderabad, his show in Bengaluru was cancelled due to objections from Hindu groups, though the comedian cited health reasons for the cancellation. Munawar was arrested during a show in Madhya Pradesh in 2021 on charges of insulting Hindu gods in his jokes.

Also Read: BJP suspends Telangana MLA Raja Singh, Owaisi says saffron party despises Prophet Muhammad

Also Read: Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh arrested over offensive remark on Prophet

Also Read: Lock-Upp winner Munawar Faruqui to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT, Khatron Ke Khiladi?