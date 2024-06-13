Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mumbai SHOCKER! Woman alleges she found human finger in ice-cream ordered online

    A shocking incident of a human finger being found in an ice cream has been reported from Mumbai. A woman residing in the suburbs of Malad had ordered the cone ice cream online from Yummo Ice Creams, but was left shocked as she unwrapped it.

    In a shocking incident, a Mumbai doctor allegedly found a human’s finger in an ice-cream cone his sister had ordered online on Wednesday. The event reportedly occurred in Malad when a lady used the grocery store delivery app Zepto to get ice cream and other products.  The dessert, purchased from Yummo Ice Cream company, was for her brother, Orlem Brendan Serrao.

    According to media report, Malad resident Orlem Brendan Serrao (27), a doctor, had eaten half of the butter scotch ice cream when he sensed something wrong on his tongue. When he took a closer look, he found a human finger inside it. The ice cream was ordered by his sister online.

    Serrao's sister reported the incident to the police right away. Upon first investigating, the police claimed that there was a human finger in the ice cream. Forensic investigation has now received the finger from the police.

    According to reports, the police indicated that a search will also take place at the location where the ice cream was made and packaged. "We have given it our full attention," the police officer continued.

     A case has now been registered against Yummo for food adulteration and endangering human life. A photograph of the ice cream cone, showing a human finger protruding from the top, was shared online. This incident has sparked a wave of concern among local residents about food safety standards. The presence of a body part in the food item has also raised suspicion of a conspiracy and further probe is on.

    A senior police official confirmed that they are taking the matter seriously and will also probe into the location where the ice cream was manufactured and packed.

