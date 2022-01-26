  • Facebook
    Mumbai Police releases video of its special division 'Nirbhaya Squad'

    The squad was formally established this afternoon at the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office in the presence of Maharashtra Minister Dilip Walse Patil. Uddhav Thackeray, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, also participated in the event through video conference.

    Mumbai Police releases video of its special division 'Nirbhaya Squad'
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 26, 2022, 5:38 PM IST
    The Mumbai Police Department, which is known for deploying inventive posts for public awareness campaigns, has released another gem, this time in partnership with actor Amitabh Bachchan and filmmaker Rohit Shetty. To increase awareness about its Nirbhaya Squad, which was formally established on Wednesday to combat crime against women in the city, the

    Mumbai Police Department presented a short movie created by Rohit Shetty with the subject "Fearless women - a trademark of Mumbai!" To tackle sexual harassment and other crimes against women, the Mumbai police department formed a special squad made of female policemen. The hotline number '103' has been activated in this regard.

     

    The squad was formally established this afternoon at the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office in the presence of Maharashtra Minister Dilip Walse Patil. Uddhav Thackeray, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, also participated in the event through video conference. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who developed the short video for the Mumbai Police, attended the event and donated Rs. 50 lakh to the effort.

    The 2-minute clip, which has been shared on YouTube and other media, begins with Bachchan's voiceover, which speaks of women's fortitude in difficult conditions. It shows numerous women being harassed by guys in various public areas and on the streets of Mumbai, after which they contact the Nirbhaya Squad helpline number '103'.

    As soon as they hear the call, Nirbhaya Squad officers rush to the women's aid in their patrol cars and even in civilian attire. The men shown tormenting the woman in the video were finally captured by authorities. Each squad stationed at each police station consists of a female assistant inspector or sub-inspector, a female constable, a male constable, and a driver. Each police station's 'Mobile-5' vehicle has been allocated to this squad.

    Also Read | Clubhouse chat case: Three people arrested by Mumbai Police for derogatory comments against Muslim women

