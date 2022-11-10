Mumbai Police ban drones, paragliders, private choppers, other flying objects from November 13

The Mumbai Police have prohibited the flying of drones, remote-controlled micro light aircraft, paragliders, private helicopters and hot air balloons from November 13 to December 12. Any person contravening it shall be punishable under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by public servant).

The Mumbai Police have prohibited the flying of drones, remote-controlled micro light aircraft, paragliders, private helicopters and hot air balloons from November 13 to December 12. The move will help to prevent their possible use for terrorist activities, an official said on Thursday.

According to the order issued on Monday, no activities involving the aforementioned private flying objects will be permitted within the boundaries of the Mumbai Police Commissionerate, with the exception of aerial surveillance by the city police or with a specific written permission from the deputy commissioner of police (operations).

The order period encompasses the day marking the occurrence of the terrible terrorist attack in Mumbai on November 26, 2008, which claimed 166 lives. The city police issued the order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). The Indian Penal Code Section 188 is the punishment for violating the municipal police's order.

The directive stated that it was anticipated that terrorists and anti-national forces would employ drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, and paragliders in their attacks to target VVIPs, jeopardising public safety, destroying public property, and upsetting law and order in the city.

To avoid any potential disruption by the use of these flying devices, it is important to impose some limits on the actions of such individuals within the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Police Commissionerate. As a result, the directive said that some preventative and proactive actions must be done.

