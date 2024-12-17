Mumbai HORROR! 19-year-old worker dies after being pulled into grinder machine; WATCH chilling video

In a horrifying incident, a 19-year-old worker was killed after he got stuck in a grinder machine while making food in Adarsh Nagar, Worli, Mumbai.

In a horrifying incident, a 19-year-old worker was killed after he got stuck in a grinder machine while making food in Adarsh Nagar, Worli, Mumbai. on December 14. The victim Suraj Narayan Yadav, was a resident of Jharkhand and had recently started working at a roadside Chinese food stall in Worli.

The incident, captured on CCTV, took place when Yadav was running a grinder machine to prepare raw material for Manchurian and Chinese Bhel.

The horrifying video shows his shirt getting stuck in the grinder machine - which was his waist height - when he put his hand inside. Within seconds, he was pulled by the machine.

Yadav reportedly had no prior experience or technical knowledge of operating such equipment. According to reports, the police have filed a case against the owner of the stall, Sachin Kothekar.

