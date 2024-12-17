Mumbai HORROR! 19-year-old worker dies after being pulled into grinder machine; WATCH chilling video

In a horrifying incident, a 19-year-old worker was killed after he got stuck in a grinder machine while making food in Adarsh Nagar, Worli, Mumbai.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 1:22 PM IST

In a horrifying incident, a 19-year-old worker was killed after he got stuck in a grinder machine while making food in Adarsh Nagar, Worli, Mumbai. on December 14. The victim Suraj Narayan Yadav, was a resident of Jharkhand and had recently started working at a roadside Chinese food stall in Worli.

The incident, captured on CCTV, took place when Yadav was running a grinder machine to prepare raw material for Manchurian and Chinese Bhel.

The horrifying video shows his shirt getting stuck in the grinder machine - which was his waist height - when he put his hand inside. Within seconds, he was pulled by the machine.

Video contains disturbing visuals. Viewer's discretion is advised

Also read: Bizarre! Pakistani woman offers kiss to shopkeeper instead of paying for goods, leaves Internet stunned| WATCH

Yadav reportedly had no prior experience or technical knowledge of operating such equipment. According to reports, the police have filed a case against the owner of the stall, Sachin Kothekar.

