    Mumbai: BMC's eliminates record number of rats in one day in Dadar, Dharavi, Mahim

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) pesticide department achieves a significant milestone by exterminating a record number of rats in a single day, eliminating 2,080 rodents in the G North ward

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 24, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

    In a remarkable feat, the pesticide department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set a new record by exterminating the highest number of rats in a single day. A staggering 2,080 rats were eradicated in the G North ward, encompassing areas like Mahim, Dharavi, and Dadra, marking a significant milestone in the department's efforts to combat diseases such as plague and leptospirosis.

    A dedicated team comprising a pest control officer, 13 supervisory staff, and 45 employees from the G North ward spearheaded the operation on Thursday. Utilizing 55 kg of wheat flour infused with zinc phosphide and cellophos, the team meticulously filled 9,065 pits across Dadar, Dharavi, and Mahim. 

    The following day, upon inspecting these pits, they discovered a remarkable 2,080 deceased rats, underscoring the efficacy of the mission. Authorities managing the operation noted that the actual count of deceased rats could be higher by approximately 10%, owing to scavenging crows consuming the carcasses before collection.

    Nonetheless, the collected rat carcasses are assembled and transported to the Deonar dump, where they are laid to rest in a dedicated pit. A BMC official remarked, "This marks one of the largest hauls of rat carcasses in recent memory. Many administrative wards and insecticide departments are adopting similar mass initiatives, mobilizing all staff for targeted rat eradication drives rather than addressing isolated complaints."

    He elaborated, "This is a systematic program where all rat burrows are identified on the first day. Subsequently, laborers inspect these burrows, place bait such as small pellets of spice, edible oil, flour, and zinc phosphide, which act as rat poison." He further added that the following day, all carcasses are collected.

    In the past, the BMC would incinerate rat carcasses collected during such drives at the municipal rat destruction facility at Haffkine Institute. However, due to complaints from residents regarding black smoke emissions, the decision was made to bury the carcasses instead.

    With approximately 130 employees assigned to the day shift and 27 to the night shift, the BMC's pest control efforts are ongoing. While there is no specific target for daytime employees, the night staff is tasked with eliminating a minimum of 30 rats each night. Notably, outsourced personnel are mandated to eradicate at least 100 rats per night, emphasizing the municipality's commitment to pest management. In addition to its civilian workforce, the BMC also engages private agencies for auxiliary tasks, with a cost of Rs 23 per rat exterminated. 

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2024, 11:13 AM IST
