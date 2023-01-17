Mumbai: Ahead of PM Modi's visit, his cutouts appear near Uddhav Thackeray's residence

Prime Minister Modi will visit Mumbai to lay the groundwork for several projects on Thursday and inaugurate two Metro lines that will improve the city's transportation infrastructure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Mumbai, on Thursday, January 19, 2023, for the first time since the Shiv Sena's Shinde faction joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form a government in the state. Ahead of his visit, large cuts out of PM Modi, Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis have been placed outside former CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence, Matoshree in suburban Bandra, Mumbai.

"PM's visit on Thursday would boost morale and help set up a 'favourable pitch' for the BJP and the Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena for the long-overdue Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections," said a BJP leader.

Shinde-led Sena faction and the BJP are eyeing to control the cash-rich BMC, which the Shiv Sena previously ruled. Since its term expired in March of last year, the civic body is now governed by an administrator.

Large cutouts of PM Modi, Eknath Shinde, and other leaders have been placed near the home of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra.

On Thursday, January 19, 2023, Prime Minister Modi will visit Mumbai to lay the groundwork for several projects and to inaugurate two Metro lines that will improve the city's transportation infrastructure.

"The visit of Prime Minister Modi will undoubtedly boost our morale and help in making a favourable pitch for the BJP and the Shinde camp in the civic body election. The large cutouts are our message to citizens and political opponents that we can handle the BMC and that we should be allowed (to govern the civic body)," according to the BJP leader.

(With inputs from PTI)

