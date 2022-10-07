Mulayam Singh Yadav still in ICU, condition critical, says Gurugram hospital

In the 1990s, Mulayam had a relationship with Sadhana Gupta while still married to Malti Devi. Gupta was not well known until February 2007, when the relationship was admitted in the Supreme Court. Sadhana Gupta has a son named Prateek Yadav from her first marriage.

Samajwadi Party chief and party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta hospital in Gurugram and his condition remains critical, the hospital said on Friday.

In its recent bulletin, the hospital said that the veteran leader is being administered life-saving drugs.

"Mulayam Singh ji is still critical and on life-saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU (of) Medanta hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists," the hospital said.

The bulletin was also shared by the Samajwadi Party’s official handle on Twitter. Yadav was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

Yadav, 82, was the founder-patron of the Samajwadi Party. He served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for three non-consecutive terms and also as the defence minister between 1996 and 1998.

Yadav was married twice. His first wife, Malti Devi, was in a vegetative state from 1973 until her death in May 2003 following complications while giving birth to their only child, Akhilesh Yadav.

Akhilesh was Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh from 2012 to 2017.

In the 1990s, Mulayam had a relationship with Sadhana Gupta while still married to Malti Devi. Gupta was not well known until February 2007, when the relationship was admitted in the Supreme Court. Sadhana Gupta has a son named Prateek Yadav from her first marriage.