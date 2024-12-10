Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries reportedly seeks Rs 25,000 loan for debt refinancing

Reliance Industries, owned by Mukesh Ambani, is reportedly negotiating a $3 billion loan with six banks to refinance $2.9 billion in debt maturing next year.

Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Industries reportedly seeks Rs 25,000 loan for debt refinancing dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 5:13 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 5:13 PM IST

Reliance Industries, owned by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, is reportedly negotiating a $3 billion (Rs 25,457 crore) loan with around six banks to refinance debt set to mature next year. While the loan is being arranged, Reliance has yet to issue an official comment on the development.  

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal's son Pulkit: IIT JEE rank, studies, career and more

According to a Bloomberg report, Reliance Industries currently has an outstanding debt of approximately $2.9 billion, including interest, that will need repayment next year. The new loan would provide the necessary financial flexibility to address this debt.  

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries remains one of India’s most valuable companies, with a market valuation of Rs 17.75 lakh crore. The company’s consolidated market capitalization has surpassed Rs 2 lakh crore, with Reliance's market value alone increasing by Rs 26,185 crore to reach Rs 17.75 lakh crore.  

This loan discussion comes at a time when the Indian rupee is weakening steadily against global currencies. Notably, Reliance Industries maintains a credit rating that is higher than India’s sovereign grade—a rare instance where a company's creditworthiness exceeds that of its home country.

According to Forbes, Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in Asia with a net worth of USD 100.9 billion.

Also Read: Major pay hike for govt employees: Rs 25,000 boost in basic salary CONFIRMED!

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah seeks clarity from Kerala on promise to build 100 homes for Wayanad landslide victims anr

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah seeks clarity from Kerala on promise to build 100 homes for Wayanad disaster victims

'Insult to Saraswati': Sonu Nigam calls out Rajasthan CM, politicians for leaving mid-performance (WATCH) shk

'Insult to Saraswati': Sonu Nigam calls out Rajasthan CM, politicians for leaving mid-performance (WATCH)

Bengaluru techie's suicide note reveals heartbreaking final wishes; #JusticeforAtulSubhash trends on Platform X

Bengaluru techie's suicide note reveals heartbreaking final wishes; #JusticeforAtulSubhash trends on X

#Mentoo trends as Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash commits suicide over ex-wife's harassment, alimony demands; WATCH video anr

#Mentoo trends as Bengaluru techie commits suicide over ex-wife's harassment, alimony demands; WATCH video

Andhra Pradesh SHOCKER! Stalker sets 16-year-old girl on fire for rejecting his proposal victim dies gcw

Andhra Pradesh SHOCKER! Stalker sets 16-year-old girl on fire for rejecting his proposal

Recent Stories

Have you ever wondered why train tracks have stones here is the answer gcw

Have you ever wondered why train tracks have stones? Here’s the answer

RG Kar hospital case update: Supreme Court advises doctors to contact Task Force AJR

RG Kar hospital case update: Supreme Court advises doctors to contact Task Force

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah seeks clarity from Kerala on promise to build 100 homes for Wayanad landslide victims anr

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah seeks clarity from Kerala on promise to build 100 homes for Wayanad disaster victims

6 Benefits of eating neem leaves: Boost immunity and health naturally NTI

6 Benefits of eating neem leaves: Boost immunity and health naturally

Arvind Kejriwal's son Pulkit: IIT JEE rank, studies, career and more dmn

Arvind Kejriwal's son Pulkit: IIT JEE rank, studies, career and more

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon