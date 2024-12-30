MP SHOCKER! Lawyer arrested for raping client inside chamber, link with VHP, RSS suspected

In a disturbing incident, a practicing advocate at the Raisen District Court in Madhya Pradesh, was arrested on Sunday, December 29 on charges of raping a client inside his chamber.

In a disturbing incident, a practicing advocate at the Raisen District Court in Madhya Pradesh, was arrested on Sunday, December 29 on charges of raping a client inside his chamber. The arrest followed the filing of an FIR, based on the complaint by the victim.

The accused has been identified as Raj Singh Thakur.

Following Thakur's arrest, several photographs of him wearing the uniform of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) surfaced online, raising questions about his potential affiliations with the RSS and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). While these organizations have not yet commented on the matter, the images have fueled speculation and controversy.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage within the legal community, with many lawyers and bar associations expressing deep concern over the harm this incident could inflict on the profession's reputation. "Such actions not only bring disrepute to the legal profession but also erode the trust clients place in their advocates," remarked a senior lawyer from the district.

"The victim approached police and told she had gone to the lawyer for advice, where he raped her after finding her alone. Both are residents of Raisen," said Pratibha Sharma, SDOP.

