MP SHOCKER! Lawyer arrested for raping client inside chamber, link with VHP, RSS suspected

In a disturbing incident, a practicing advocate at the Raisen District Court in Madhya Pradesh, was arrested on Sunday, December 29 on charges of raping a client inside his chamber.

MP SHOCKER! Lawyer arrested for raping client inside chamber, link with VHP, RSS suspected shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 30, 2024, 6:07 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 30, 2024, 6:06 PM IST

In a disturbing incident, a practicing advocate at the Raisen District Court in Madhya Pradesh, was arrested on Sunday, December 29 on charges of raping a client inside his chamber. The arrest followed the filing of an FIR, based on the complaint by the victim.

The accused has been identified as Raj Singh Thakur.

Following Thakur's arrest, several photographs of him wearing the uniform of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) surfaced online, raising questions about his potential affiliations with the RSS and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). While these organizations have not yet commented on the matter, the images have fueled speculation and controversy.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage within the legal community, with many lawyers and bar associations expressing deep concern over the harm this incident could inflict on the profession's reputation. "Such actions not only bring disrepute to the legal profession but also erode the trust clients place in their advocates," remarked a senior lawyer from the district.

Also read: UP: Mob harasses interfaith couple, cries 'love Jihad', woman says, 'have married on own wish' (WATCH)

"The victim approached police and told she had gone to the lawyer for advice, where he raped her after finding her alone. Both are residents of Raisen," said Pratibha Sharma, SDOP.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka: Man kills business partner over Rs 30 lakh debt, later exhumes body to burn and cover tracks dmn

Karnataka: Man kills business partner over Rs 30 lakh debt, later exhumes body to burn and cover tracks

India's economic outlook optimistic forFY25, RBI report forecasts GDP growth at 6.6 pc dmn

India's economic outlook optimistic for FY25, RBI report forecasts GDP growth at 6.6 pc

Maharashtra: 3 girls stage kidnapping for money & travel to South Korea to meet BTS pop band members shk

Maharashtra: 3 girls stage kidnapping for money & travel to South Korea to meet BTS pop band members

Entry and exit routes announced for all stations under Prayagraj Railway Division

Dedicated entry and exit routes at Prayagraj railway stations for major ‘Snan Parv’ of Mahakumbh

Devotees at Mahakumbh 2025 to experience Prayagraj's 150-year-old heritage

Devotees at Mahakumbh 2025 to experience Prayagraj's 150-year-old heritage

Recent Stories

Boeing Stock Trends On Stocktwits After South Korea Plans Inspection Of All B737-800 Aircraft Used By Domestic Airlines

Boeing Stock Trends On Stocktwits After South Korea Plans Inspection Of All B737-800 Aircraft Used By Domestic Airlines

Cheniere Energy Stock In Spotlight After Announcing LNG Production From Key Project: Retail On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Cheniere Energy Stock In Spotlight After Announcing LNG Production From Key Project: Retail On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Karnataka: Man kills business partner over Rs 30 lakh debt, later exhumes body to burn and cover tracks dmn

Karnataka: Man kills business partner over Rs 30 lakh debt, later exhumes body to burn and cover tracks

Spotify users find adult videos in search results for some popular artists, company responds shk

Spotify users find adult videos in search results for some popular artists, company responds

AT&T, VZ Stocks Edge Down In Premarket After Carriers Confirm Networks Secure Following Chinese ‘Salt Typhoon’ Cyberattack

AT&T, VZ Stocks Edge Down In Premarket After Carriers Confirm Networks Secure Following Chinese ‘Salt Typhoon’ Cyberattack

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon