MP man throws wife into the well after being asked to wait for meal

In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, a man allegedly beat his wife with a laundry bat and dumped her in a well after telling him to wait until she cooked the food.

The incident occurred in the Hatpipliya region of Dewas. The woman's body was later recovered from the well.

Following the police, on Tuesday evening, the accused, Dinesh Mali, who resides in Tilyakhedi, came home after work and learned that food had not been prepared yet. After asking his wife, Yashoda Mali, about food, she asked him to wait for some time as she was busy with another household chore. Dinesh became angry when he heard this and began yelling at her. He then whacked her in the head with a laundry bat, forcing her to pass out. When Nikita, their daughter, tried to intervene, Dinesh struck her with the bat as well. He later dumped his wife in a well and left, police added.

The matter came to light; when Nikita called her relatives to tell them about the incident, all were shocked. The police were notified, and the body was removed and transferred to a morgue for a postmortem examination. Officials assumed the woman was alive after the assault but drowned in the well; however, the specific cause of death was unknown.

Hatpipliya police station in charge, Sajjan Singh Mukati, stated that a case under IPC sections 302, 294, 323, and 201 has been registered, and the accused has been arrested.

