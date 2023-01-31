Morbi bridge collapse: Oreva Group MD Jaysukh Patel surrenders before session court; check details

Morbi bridge collapse: The promoter of Oreva Group, Jaysukh Patel, was named as an accused in the case. Last week, a 1,262-page chargesheet was filed in the 2022 Morbi suspension bridge collapse case. In the charge sheet, Patel was described as absconding.

In the latest development, Oreva Group Managing Director Jaysukh Patel surrendered before the sessions court on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, in connection with last year's suspension bridge collapse tragedy, which killed 135 people. On January 27, 2023, the Morbi Police filed a chargesheet, and Jaysukh Patel was mentioned as an accused in the document.

He surrendered to the chief judicial magistrate's court, which had issued an arrest warrant against him.

Ajanta Manufacturing Limited (Oreva Group) was in charge of the operation and maintenance of the British-era suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi, which collapsed on October 30, 2022, just days after it had been repaired. The incident killed at least 135 people.

Advocate Dilip Agechaniya, representing victims, said, "Jaysukh Patel surrendered before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) M J Khan, which issued an arrest warrant against him."

Patel was listed as the tenth accused in the chargesheet, which was more than 1,200 pages long and submitted to the CJM's court by Deputy Superintendent of Police P S Zala. In the charge sheet, Patel was described as absconding.

Additionally, he had also moved an anticipatory bail plea fearing arrest.

The chargesheet also named nine other people, including Oreva executives. All nine of these people are already in custody. Ajanta company accepted the Gujarat high court's directive on Monday to calculate compensation payable to victims' families. It recently admitted in court that it 'committed some wrong,' resulting in the collapse of the British-era structure under its supervision on October 30, 2022.

