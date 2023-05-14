'Modi wave is over': Sanjay Raut says Sharad Pawar to chair MVA meet today

The Shiv Sena leader also said that the state showed people can defeat dictatorship and asked where the riots are that Amit Shah was claiming would occur if Congress comes to power.

Assembly elections in Karnataka concluded on Saturday (May 13) night with Congress emerging as the winner and BJP losing its only fort in the south Indian state. With the thumping victory, not only Congress but the entire opposition is happy.

With the general election that is scheduled to be held next year, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will on Sunday hold a key meet to discuss the same under the chairmanship of Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut said. The Uddhav Thackery faction leader said that 'our wave is coming' and that there is no 'Modi wave' now.

'Going to meet my spiritual guru': Karnataka Congress' CM aspirant DK Shivakumar ahead of CLP meet

Speaking to a news agency, Raut said, "The Modi wave is over and now our wave is coming across the country. Our preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has started and today a meeting has been called under the chairmanship of Sharad Pawar, we will discuss the 2024 elections in this meeting and start preparing for it."

The Shiv Sena leader also said that the state showed people can defeat dictatorship and asked where the riots are that Amit Shah was claiming would occur if Congress comes to power.

"Karnataka has shown that people can defeat dictatorship. Congress won which means Bajrang Bali is with Congress and not BJP. Our Home Minister (Amit Shah) was saying that if BJP loses, there will be riots. Karnataka is calm and happy. Where are the riots?," Raut said.

'For next 5 years win people's hearts': Kapil Sibal to Congress after Karnataka win

On Sunday, the newly elected Congress MLAs in Karnataka will participate in the legislative party meeting to decide the Chief Minister of the state. There are several contenders for the top post in the state from the party.