Modi sworn in as PM for 3rd time: Here's a look at full list of ministers who took oath along with him

Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India for the third time on Sunday. As many as 72 ministers will be inducted into his ministry after the swearing-in ceremony. The ministry will include 11 leaders from the NDA allies.

Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive term. While he has secured another five years in power at the Centre, this is the first time he will be sharing power after the BJP lost its outright majority in the Lok Sabha after a fiercely fought election.

Check full list of ministers who took oath along with him:

Union Cabinet Ministers

Rajnath Singh (BJP) Amit Shah (BJP) Nitin Gadkari (BJP) JP Nadda (BJP) Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP) Nirmala Sitharaman (BJP) S Jaishankar (BJP) Manohar Lal Khattar (BJP) HD Kumaraswamy (JDS) Piyush Goyal (BJP) Dharmendra Pradhan (BJP) Jitan Ram Manjhi (HAM) Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh (JDU) Sarbananda Sonowal (BJP) Dr Virendra Kumar (BJP) Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu (TDP) Pralhad Joshi (BJP) Jual Oram (BJP) Giriraj Singh (BJP) Ashwini Vaishnaw (BJP) Jyotiraditya Scindia (BJP) Bhupendra Yadav (BJP) Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (BJP) Annpurna Devi (BJP) Kiren Rijiju (BJP) Hardeep Singh Puri (BJP) Mansukh L. Mandaviya (BJP) G Kishan Reddy (BJP) Chirag Paswan (LJP (Ram Vilas)) CR Patil (BJP)

Minister of State (Independent Charge)

Rao Inderjit Singh (BJP) Dr Jitendra Singh (BJP) Arjun Ram Meghwal (BJP) Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav (Shiv Sena) Jayant Chaudhary (RJD) Jitin Prasad (BJP)



Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership and allies held a series of meetings for a formula of sharing berths among different constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the new government.

After being chosen as the leader of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Modi on Friday met President Murmu, who formally invited him to form the government. She fed him 'dahi-cheeni' (curd mixed with sugar), considered to be auspicious in Indian culture, before undertaking important tasks or a new venture.

