    Modi 3.0: Ram Mohan Naidu from Andhra youngest, Jitan Ram Manjhi from Bihar oldest in cabinet

    Narendra Modi has been sworn in as India’s Prime Minister in a grand ceremony on Sunday (9 June) evening. He was joined by newly-elected MPs, who also took the oath of office. Know all about the youngest and oldest minister in cabinet.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 10, 2024, 5:42 PM IST

    Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP from Andhra Pradesh's Srikakalum, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, is the youngest-ever Minister in Modi Cabinet 3.0. Meanwhile, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi is the oldest minister.

    Who is Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu?

    Following the death of his father, TDP politician K Yerran Naidu, in a car accident in 2012, 36-year-old Ram Mohan entered politics. Ram Mohan had been employed in Singapore following his graduation from Long Island University with a master's degree in business administration. When his father died in a car accident in 2012, he quit his job and pursued politics.

    With a margin of more than 3.27 lakh votes, Ram Mohan, the national general secretary of the TDP, won in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Srikakulam. He won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Srikakulam at the age of 26 and became the second-youngest MP to be elected that year.  

    Know all about Jitan Ram Manjhi

    Majhi, who is 80 years old, has been a powerful figure in Bihar politics. He was  Bihar's chief minister between 2014-2015. The Dalit leader was the first chief minister from the state's Musahar community.  He was chosen as the Lok Sabha MP from Gaya, Bihar, after serving as an MLA since 1980.

    Manjhi ran for Congress when he first entered politics in 1980. But throughout the years, he has been associated with other parties, such as Rashtriya Janata Dal led by Lalu Prasad Yadav and Janata Dal (United) led by Nitish Kumar. In Nitish Kumar's Cabinet, he has also held the position of minister for the welfare of scheduled tribes and scheduled castes.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with his 71 ministers, took oath on Sunday for the new coalition government. The BJP, whose candidates won in 240 seats, fell short of the 272 majority mark and needed the support of allies in the party-led NDA for government formation.

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2024, 5:42 PM IST
