'Misplaced, misinformed': India reacts to US over 'closely monitoring implication of CAA' comment (WATCH)

Earlier, the United States had voiced concerns over the notification of the CAA's rules in India, with State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller saying that the US is closely monitoring the act's implementation.

In response to concerns raised by the United States regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday (March 15) reiterated India's stance, emphasizing that the CAA is an internal matter aimed at upholding India's inclusive traditions and commitment to human rights.

Jaiswal said that the act provides a safe haven to persecuted minorities from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, without taking away citizenship from any individual. He further said that the CAA addresses statelessness issues, promotes human dignity, and supports human rights.

Regarding the US State Department's statement on the CAA's implementation, Jaiswal criticized it as misplaced, misinformed, and unwarranted. He further stressed that India's constitution guarantees freedom of religion to all citizens, and there are no grounds for concern or mistreatment of minorities.

He also cautioned against allowing vote bank politics to influence perceptions of India's efforts to assist those in need, suggesting that those with limited understanding of India's pluralistic traditions and post-partition history refrain from lecturing on the matter.

Jaiswal urged India's partners and well-wishers to appreciate the intent behind the CAA.

Miller said the importance of upholding religious freedom and ensuring equal treatment for all communities, expressing reservations about the notification of the CAA on March 11. He highlighted the need to respect fundamental democratic principles, including religious freedom and equal treatment under the law.