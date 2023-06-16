Mini Cooper controversy: CPM to revoke membership of CITU leader PK Anilkumar

With regard to the Mini Cooper controversy, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) has chosen to terminate CITU leader PK Anilkumar's party membership.

Kochi: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) has decided to revoke the party membership of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) leader PK Anilkumar in the Mini Cooper controversy. The party will also take action against MLA PV Sreenijin, who barred students from entering the playground.

In his remarks to the CPM's Ernakulam district committee, state secretary MV Govindan made it clear where he stood on Anilkumar's membership in the organisation. "His continued membership in the party needs to be rethought," stated Govindan.

Anilkumar, the state general secretary of the CITU-affiliated union, sparked an uproar when he posted about buying a Mini Cooper for close to Rs 50 lakh.

Anilkumar's disclosure of his most recent acquisition angered the cadre because CPM members are required to notify the party whenever they make any purchases above Rs 10,000.

However, the CITU leader claimed that his wife, who is an employee of the Indian Oil Corporation (OIL) has bought the vehicle. The party investigated these matters after Asianet News broke the news about the communist leader's luxury car.

Sreenijin, a CPM MLA from Kunnathunadu, too received criticism from the district committee. The party has made the decision to ask Sreenijin to step down from his role as the Ernakulam District Sports Council president. According to reports, the district committee advised Sreenijin to concentrate on his duties as an MLA and ignore his additional position on the sports council.

When the Kerala Blasters' football selection trials were being held at the council's sports academy venue in Panampilly Nagar, Kochi, the MLA allegedly ordered football fans to seal the gates, infuriating them and causing a disruption.

He alleged that the Kerala Blaster had failed to pay the ground rent for several months.

