MHA designates Lashkar-e-Taiba operative Mohammad Qasim Gujjar as terrorist under UAPA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday officially declared Mohammad Qasim Gujjar, a member of Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Gujjar, currently residing in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, has been identified as a threat to national security due to his affiliation with the notorious militant organization.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notification revealed that Mohammad Qasim Gujjar, also known as Salman or Suleman, aged 32 and hailing from Angrala, Tehsil Mahore, District Reasi, Jammu, currently residing in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), is affiliated with the designated terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The LeT is listed under the First Schedule of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to the notification, Mohammad Qasim Gujjar has actively engaged in a spectrum of terrorist activities, demonstrating an intent to wage war against the country. His involvement spans coordinating and supplying, identifying drone locations for dropping arms, ammunition, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), and cash. Additionally, he manages consignments arriving from across the border.

Gujjar has played a direct role in various terror attacks and bomb blasts, resulting in casualties and injuries. His culpability extends to causing harm to numerous individuals in these acts of terror. Notably, the accused is implicated in establishing new terror modules through recruitment and radicalization, leveraging platforms like social media and encrypted online communication applications.