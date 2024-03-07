Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    MHA designates Lashkar-e-Taiba operative Mohammad Qasim Gujjar as terrorist under UAPA

    Mohammad Qasim Gujjar's involvement spans coordinating and supplying, identifying drone locations for dropping arms, ammunition, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), and cash.

    MHA designates Lashkar-e-Taiba operative Mohammad Qasim Gujjar as terrorist under UAPA AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 7, 2024, 4:10 PM IST

    The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday officially declared Mohammad Qasim Gujjar, a member of Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. 

    Gujjar, currently residing in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, has been identified as a threat to national security due to his affiliation with the notorious militant organization. 

    IndiGo Airlines faces social media storm as passenger reveals missing seat cushion

    The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notification revealed that Mohammad Qasim Gujjar, also known as Salman or Suleman, aged 32 and hailing from Angrala, Tehsil Mahore, District Reasi, Jammu, currently residing in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), is affiliated with the designated terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The LeT is listed under the First Schedule of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

    According to the notification, Mohammad Qasim Gujjar has actively engaged in a spectrum of terrorist activities, demonstrating an intent to wage war against the country. His involvement spans coordinating and supplying, identifying drone locations for dropping arms, ammunition, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), and cash. Additionally, he manages consignments arriving from across the border.

    Ankit Saxena murder case: Delhi court convicts three for hate crime in national capital

    Gujjar has played a direct role in various terror attacks and bomb blasts, resulting in casualties and injuries. His culpability extends to causing harm to numerous individuals in these acts of terror. Notably, the accused is implicated in establishing new terror modules through recruitment and radicalization, leveraging platforms like social media and encrypted online communication applications.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2024, 4:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IndiGo Airlines faces social media storm as passenger reveals missing seat cushion AJR

    IndiGo Airlines faces social media storm as passenger reveals missing seat cushion

    Opinion S Gurumurthy The Perilous Divide: North-South Financial Allocation - Absurdity and Danger

    S Gurumurthy on the perilous divide: North-South financial allocation-absurdity and danger!

    Ankit Saxena murder case: Delhi court convicts three for hate crime in national capital AJR

    Ankit Saxena murder case: Delhi court convicts three for hate crime in national capital

    PM Modi in Srinagar, says 'New Jammu & Kashmir poised for bright tomorrow despite challenges' (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi in Srinagar, says 'New Jammu & Kashmir poised for bright tomorrow despite challenges' (WATCH)

    Indian origin manufacturer 'Swad' among 6 cinnamon products that US FDA wants consumers to stop using

    Indian-origin manufacturer's 'Swad' among 6 cinnamon products that US FDA wants consumers to stop using

    Recent Stories

    Apple working on 20.3-inch foldable MacBook, may launch in 2027: Report gcw

    Apple working on 20.3-inch foldable MacBook, may launch in 2027: Report

    Lone warrior: 58-year-old woman digs well to supply water for Anganwadi in Sirsi, water flows after 36 days vkp

    Lone warrior: 58-year-old woman digs well to supply water for Anganwadi in Sirsi, water flows after 36 days

    Ajith Kumar was hospitalized for THIS reason; read here NIR

    Ajith Kumar was hospitalized for THIS reason; read here

    cricket IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes fastest opener to reach 1,000 Test runs; fans applaud milestone osf

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes fastest opener to reach 1,000 Test runs; fans applaud milestone

    Explained: What is 'Parrot Fever', affecting several people in European countries? Know its symptoms & more avv

    Explained: What is 'Parrot Fever', affecting several people in European countries? Know its symptoms & more

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon