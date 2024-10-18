Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meta launches 'Scam se Bacho' campaign with Centre to combat online fraud

    Meta has partnered with Indian government agencies to launch 'Scam se Bacho,' a two-month campaign to combat online scams. The campaign includes educational films, training for law enforcement, and a national awareness campaign in nine languages.

    Meta launches 'Scam se Bacho' campaign with Centre to combat online fraud gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 18, 2024, 1:07 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 18, 2024, 1:07 PM IST

    Meta has started a safety campaign called 'Scam se Bacho' in partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) to promote safer digital practices and teach people how to avoid falling for online scams.

    At a launch event in the capital, Meta announced its two-month-long campaign, which is part of the government's efforts to counteract the growing number of scams and cyber frauds in the nation. The campaign includes training sessions aimed at improving the skills of law enforcement officers across the country, an integrated national consumer awareness campaign about online safety and security in nine Indian languages, and educational talk shows on Doordarshan.

    Kicking off the national campaign, Meta has released an educational film featuring Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana that showcases the most common scams that people face in their daily lives and encourages people to stay alert and exercise caution to combat scams.

    The film also emphasizes a number of safety measures on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook that enable people to take charge of their online security. The campaign serves as a crucial reminder of how Meta's built-in product features and security tools, such as WhatsApp's group privacy settings, two-factor authentication, and Block and Report, give users the protection they need to guard against online fraud, scams, and account-compromising threats.

    In addition, Meta is collaborating with Instagram creators to launch a video series that aims to educate users on how to recognize frauds and use Meta's safety measures to protect themselves.

    The Ministry of Information and Technology's Secretary, S. Krishnan, stated: "We are happy to collaborate with Meta on this significant project that aims to fight online frauds and scams. As India continues its digital transformation, the government places a high premium on protecting individuals' online safety and security. This collaborative campaign will further our initiatives to enable individuals to protect themselves from cyberthreats, encourage responsible digital behavior, and educate users about cyber safety."
     

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Yogi govt's policy leads to conviction of over 80,000 criminals in 7.5 years dmn

    Yogi govt's policy leads to conviction of over 80,000 criminals in 7.5 years

    'Will continue living in India': Polish YouTuber walks with security amid threats from Dhruv Rathee fans (WATCH) shk

    'Will continue living in India: Polish YouTuber walks with security amid threats from Dhruv Rathee fans| WATCH

    Kerala: Kannur collector Arun expresses grief in condolence letter to family of late ADM Naveen Babu dmn

    Kerala: Kannur collector Arun expresses grief in condolence letter to family of late ADM Naveen Babu

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt fast-tracks Akshayvat corridor beautification vkp

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt fast-tracks Akshayvat corridor beautification

    As Yamuna churns yearly toxic front, Arvind Kejriwal's 'promise to clean Yamuna by 2025' goes viral (WATCH) shk

    As Yamuna churns yearly toxic froth, Arvind Kejriwal’s 'promise to clean Yamuna by 2025' goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Diwali 2024: 8 fancy jutti designs for dazzling unique look ATG

    Diwali 2024: 8 fancy jutti designs for dazzling unique look

    Yogi govt's policy leads to conviction of over 80,000 criminals in 7.5 years dmn

    Yogi govt's policy leads to conviction of over 80,000 criminals in 7.5 years

    20 popular baby girl names starting with O ATG

    20 popular baby girl names starting with O

    Sambrani Health Benefits Boosting Wellness Naturally vkp

    Surprising health benefits of Sambrani

    Jacqueline Fernandez-Riteish Deshmukh receives PETA's 'Most Beautiful Vegetarian' honor NTI

    Jacqueline Fernandez-Riteish Deshmukh receives PETA’s 'Most Beautiful Vegetarian' honor

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon