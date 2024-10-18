Meta launches 'Scam se Bacho' campaign with Centre to combat online fraud

Meta has partnered with Indian government agencies to launch 'Scam se Bacho,' a two-month campaign to combat online scams. The campaign includes educational films, training for law enforcement, and a national awareness campaign in nine languages.

Meta has started a safety campaign called 'Scam se Bacho' in partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) to promote safer digital practices and teach people how to avoid falling for online scams.

At a launch event in the capital, Meta announced its two-month-long campaign, which is part of the government's efforts to counteract the growing number of scams and cyber frauds in the nation. The campaign includes training sessions aimed at improving the skills of law enforcement officers across the country, an integrated national consumer awareness campaign about online safety and security in nine Indian languages, and educational talk shows on Doordarshan.

Kicking off the national campaign, Meta has released an educational film featuring Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana that showcases the most common scams that people face in their daily lives and encourages people to stay alert and exercise caution to combat scams.

The film also emphasizes a number of safety measures on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook that enable people to take charge of their online security. The campaign serves as a crucial reminder of how Meta's built-in product features and security tools, such as WhatsApp's group privacy settings, two-factor authentication, and Block and Report, give users the protection they need to guard against online fraud, scams, and account-compromising threats.

In addition, Meta is collaborating with Instagram creators to launch a video series that aims to educate users on how to recognize frauds and use Meta's safety measures to protect themselves.

The Ministry of Information and Technology's Secretary, S. Krishnan, stated: "We are happy to collaborate with Meta on this significant project that aims to fight online frauds and scams. As India continues its digital transformation, the government places a high premium on protecting individuals' online safety and security. This collaborative campaign will further our initiatives to enable individuals to protect themselves from cyberthreats, encourage responsible digital behavior, and educate users about cyber safety."



