Meet Aishwarya S Menon and Surekha Yadav, loco pilots attending Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Aishwarya S Menon, a senior assistant loco pilot from the Chennai railway division, has been chosen for her extensive experience and expertise. Currently operating the Vande Bharat Express, Menon has logged over two lakh footplate hours piloting various trains, including the Vande Bharat Express and Jan Shatabdi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony for his third term on Sunday, June 9, will feature 8,000 special guests, including notable railway employees such as Vande Bharat loco pilot Aishwarya S Menon from Chennai Railway Division and Asia's first female loco pilot, Surekha Yadav.

These distinguished railway personnel have been invited to witness the historic event.

Who is Aishwarya S Menon?

Her vigilant approach and comprehensive understanding of railway signalling have earned her high praise from senior officials. Menon has consistently operated the Chennai–Vijayawada and Chennai–Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express services, showcasing her dedication and skill.

Who is Surekha Yadav?

Surekha Yadav, Asia's first female locomotive pilot, will also be present at Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony. According to a Central Railway official, Yadav is among the ten locomotive pilots invited to the event in New Delhi.

Originally from Satara in western Maharashtra, Yadav made history as India's first female train driver in 1988. She has since received numerous state and national awards for her achievements.

Currently, she pilots the Vande Bharat train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Solapur. Yadav holds the distinction of being the premier female locomotive pilot of the semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express.

In addition to these esteemed loco pilots, the ceremony will honor sanitation workers, transgender staff, and laborers who contributed to the Central Vista Project, reflecting the inclusive nature of the new government.

