Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Meet Aishwarya S Menon and Surekha Yadav, loco pilots attending Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony

    Aishwarya S Menon, a senior assistant loco pilot from the Chennai railway division, has been chosen for her extensive experience and expertise. Currently operating the Vande Bharat Express, Menon has logged over two lakh footplate hours piloting various trains, including the Vande Bharat Express and Jan Shatabdi.

    Meet Aishwarya S Menon and Surekha Yadav, loco pilots attending Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 8, 2024, 5:37 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony for his third term on Sunday, June 9, will feature 8,000 special guests, including notable railway employees such as Vande Bharat loco pilot Aishwarya S Menon from Chennai Railway Division and Asia's first female loco pilot, Surekha Yadav.

    These distinguished railway personnel have been invited to witness the historic event.

    Stage set for NDA 3.0: One-stop guide to PM-designate Modi's swearing-in ceremony; process, dignitaries & more

    Who is Aishwarya S Menon?

    Aishwarya S Menon, a senior assistant loco pilot from the Chennai railway division, has been chosen for her extensive experience and expertise. Currently operating the Vande Bharat Express, Menon has logged over two lakh footplate hours piloting various trains, including the Vande Bharat Express and Jan Shatabdi.

    Her vigilant approach and comprehensive understanding of railway signalling have earned her high praise from senior officials. Menon has consistently operated the Chennai–Vijayawada and Chennai–Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express services, showcasing her dedication and skill.

    Who is Surekha Yadav?

    Surekha Yadav, Asia's first female locomotive pilot, will also be present at Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony. According to a Central Railway official, Yadav is among the ten locomotive pilots invited to the event in New Delhi.

    UP SHOCKER! Muzaffarnagar man eve-teases teen girl on broad daylight, Yogi govt sends strong message (WATCH)

    Originally from Satara in western Maharashtra, Yadav made history as India's first female train driver in 1988. She has since received numerous state and national awards for her achievements.

    Currently, she pilots the Vande Bharat train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Solapur. Yadav holds the distinction of being the premier female locomotive pilot of the semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express.

    In addition to these esteemed loco pilots, the ceremony will honor sanitation workers, transgender staff, and laborers who contributed to the Central Vista Project, reflecting the inclusive nature of the new government.

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2024, 5:37 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Stage set for NDA 3.0: One-stop guide to PM-designate Modi's swearing-in ceremony; process, dignitaries & more AJR

    Stage set for NDA 3.0: One-stop guide to PM-designate Modi's swearing-in ceremony; process, dignitaries & more

    Tarang Shakti 2024: Indian Air Force gears up for largest multinational exercise in Jodhpur AJR

    Tarang Shakti 2024: Indian Air Force gears up for largest multinational exercise in Jodhpur

    At CWC meet, Congress leaders urge Rahul Gandhi to take post of Leader of Opposition in LS vkp

    CWC passes resolution to oppoint Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

    Militants set fire to police outpost, several houses in Manipur's Jiribam; heightens ethnic tensions (WATCH) snt

    Militants set fire to police outpost, several houses in Manipur's Jiribam; heightens ethnic tensions (WATCH)

    UP SHOCKER! Muzaffarnagar man eve-teases teen girl on broad daylight, Yogi govt's sends strong message (WATCH) AJR

    UP SHOCKER! Muzaffarnagar man eve-teases teen girl on broad daylight, Yogi govt sends strong message (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    'Send them to mental hospital': Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar on Congress defeat critics vkp

    'Send them to mental hospital': Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar on Congress defeat critics

    Ranbir Kapoor to Aditya Roy Kapur: 7 hottest heartthrobs of Bollywood ATG

    Ranbir Kapoor to Aditya Roy Kapur: 7 hottest heartthrobs of Bollywood

    WATCH: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma look adorable as they walk hand-in-hand with daughter Vamika in New York RKK

    WATCH: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma look adorable as they walk hand-in-hand with daughter Vamika in New York

    Ranbir Kapoor looks HOT in new look, actor flaunts Raha tattoo RKK

    Ranbir Kapoor looks HOT in new look, actor flaunts Raha tattoo

    Cologne to Aachen: 7 UNESCO World Heritage sites to visit In Germany ATG

    Cologne to Aachen: 7 UNESCO World Heritage sites to visit In Germany

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon