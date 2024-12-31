BIZARRE! Meerut man with troubled past goes on slapping pedestrians for 'dopamine rush' (WATCH)

A 23-year-old jobless graduate was arrested in Meerut for slapping pedestrians to experience a "dopamine rush". 

Meerut man with troubled past goes on slapping pedestrians for 'dopamine rush' dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 31, 2024, 12:51 PM IST

Meerut: In a bizarre incident, a 23-year-old jobless graduate, Kapil Kumar, was arrested in Meerut for allegedly slapping pedestrians, including a woman and a retired PCS officer, to experience a "dopamine rush". The police reported that Kumar had been on a slapping spree for the past 5-6 months, with multiple complaints filed against him.

According to the police, Kumar's behavior was linked to his troubled past. He lost his father five years ago, and his mother remarried soon after. Kumar has been living with his mother and stepfather in Suraj Kund, Meerut. The police stated that Kumar had been experiencing suicidal thoughts and had a history of depression.

The police identified Kumar through CCTV footage and witness accounts. He was booked under Section 115 of the Indian Penal Code (voluntarily causing hurt). During questioning, Kumar revealed that he had been slapping people randomly while riding a scooter to experience a dopamine rush. He also claimed that he had a troubled childhood, where he was often harassed and made fun of by his friends.

"During questioning, he told police that he was jobless, and nothing good was happening to him when he was at home and he was ‘not disturbing anyone'. So, one day, he thought that perhaps ‘something good might happen by doing a few bad things', following which he went on slapping strangers on the road," a police official said.

A police officer privy to the case stated that Kumar's actions were motivated by a desire to do something that would make him feel good, as he felt that nothing positive was happening in his life. Kumar's behavior is a complex issue, with possible underlying psychological motivations.

Multiple incidents of slapping were reported, including an incident where a retired PCS officer was slapped by Kumar on a two-wheeler. A woman, claiming to be a close relative of a local politician, also filed a police complaint against an unidentified man for slapping her. The police are investigating these incidents and gathering more information about Kumar's background.

