MCD Election result 2022: Here's how much your councillor earns per month

MCD election results 2022: Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has won the prestige battle for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), unseating an entrenched BJP. The people of Delhi choose 'parshads' or councilors for their wards. How much do these local politicians earn? What are their functions in the city's management?

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has beaten the firmly established BJP in the prestige contest for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It has garnered 132 seats, six more than is necessary for a majority in the 250-member House.

The councillors of Delhi get paid each month. Typically, they receive a pay package of Rs. 4.9 lakh per year. This indicates that their monthly pay is Rs. 41,000. They do, however, also get a number of subsidies.

They reportedly receive Rs 1 crore in funding to improve each of their wards. The purpose of this money is to support development projects. The money is only released once the project has begun. The councilor's eligibility is based on his or her residence, age, and education. If the individual is running for office, she must be included on the ward's voter list.

Also Read | MCD Election Result 2022: BJP can still have the Mayor seat despite AAP win; Here's how

The candidate must be above 21 years old, have at least a Class 10 education, and be able to vote in Delhi.

The primary duty of a Delhi MCD Parshad is to maintain their wards. They are in charge of maintaining the cleanliness of neighbourhood parks and other public property, as well as the local development of roads and drains. They are free to invest the money given to them in any neighbourhood public projects of their choice.

Also Read | AAP breaks BJP's 15-year jinx, Kejriwal says 'Let's clean up Delhi'; seeks support from Opposition

Every five years, elections for this position are held. Councilors are elected or removed by the residents of the ward based on their performance. In 2017, the BJP had clinched 181 of the then 270 municipal wards while AAP had won only 48. The three municipal organisations were combined into the MCD earlier this year by the BJP-led federal government.

Also Read | #MCDElections2022 trends on social media, Delhi residents share memes as BJP, AAP in tight race