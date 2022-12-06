Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MCD Election 2022: When, where to watch Delhi civic body results?

    Delhi MCD Elections Results 2022: The national capital recorded a voter turnout of 50.48 per cent in the MCD elections. Shastri Park, Yamuna Vihar, Mayur Vihar, Nand Nagari, Dwarka, Okhla, Mangolpuri, Pitampura, Alipur, and Model Town are among the locations of the centres.
     

    First Published Dec 6, 2022, 6:16 PM IST

    The counting of votes for the Delhi MCD elections, which took place on December 4, will take place on Wednesday, December 7. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has 250 wards, and 1,349 candidates are running for office. After the new delimitation procedure, this is the first civic election.

    In the MCD elections, Delhi saw a 50.48 percent voter turnout. The election was primarily seen as a three-way race between the determined AAP, the self-assured BJP, and the optimistic Congress.

    According to authorities, 42 centres have been set up for the exercise, and counting will begin at 8 am on Wednesday. Shastri Park, Yamuna Vihar, Mayur Vihar, Nand Nagari, Dwarka, Okhla, Mangolpuri, Pitampura, Alipur, and Model Town are among the locations of the centres.

    By 9 AM, trends in the Delhi MCD election results should start to show. But by noon, a clear image will be seen. From 8 am onwards, the State Election Commission (SEC) will begin publishing result trends on its website and mobile application, sec.delhi.gov.in.

    Data from the State Election Commission shows that there are 1,45,05,358 registered voters in Delhi overall, including 78,93,418 men, 66,10,879 women, and 1 061 transgender individuals.

    In addition, this was the first civic election held in the national capital since the riots in Delhi in February 2020. According to data provided by authorities, 3,360 booths spread over 493 sites were categorised as crucial or sensitive.

    Between 2012 through 2022, Delhi had 272 wards and three corporations, the NDMC, SDMC, and EDMC, before being reunified into an MCD, which had officially been established on May 22. The former MCD, founded in 1958, was divided into three parts in 2012, while Sheila Dikshit was the chief minister.

    181 of the 270 wards in the 2017 civic election were won by the BJP. Due to the passing of the candidates, voting could not be conducted for two seats. The Congress only won 27 wards, while the AAP won 48. That year, almost 

